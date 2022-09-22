Skoda Celebrates 25 Years Since the Launch of the Octavia Estate, It's an Ongoing Success

I got my driver's license almost 15 years ago, about a month sooner than my dad did. At the time, I didn't even want to think about station wagons and so we went out and bought an almost-hot hatch instead. Fast forward to 2021, I needed a daily, more efficient way of moving around. After driving an Audi RS 4 Avant look-a-like company car for over 200,000 km, I opted to buy a newer Škoda Octavia Station Wagon.