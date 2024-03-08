Techart's GTstreet R Touring Package for the Porsche 911 Turbo S Costs New Carrera Money

If you're a fan of the GTstreet R package for the Porsche 911 Turbo S, then you'll love Techart's new take on it, which adds the Touring suffix. It's a complete tuning proposal with exterior and interior enhancements and a healthy power boost available in the top-spec, allowing the model to take on some of the fastest supercars.
Techart says the new GTstreet R Touring bundle features more than 40 exterior add-ons. These comprise the front and rear aprons, a carbon fiber hood, fenders with integrated air outlets made of carbon, wheel arch extensions, side intakes, side skirts, and so on. It also features a new rear spoiler that improves the car's aerodynamics and is 60% lighter than the stock rear wing.
The carbon fiber add-ons can be ordered in different finishes and join the lightweight wheels. The Formula VI set has a center-locking design, measuring 20 and 21 inches at the front and rear, respectively. The tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S also boasts a 30-mm (1.2 in) wider track at the front and can be fitted with optional carbon fiber aero discs.
A Techart lift kit that raises the nose at the push of a button is available, too, and the build can be equipped with a coilover kit that allows the driver to adjust the lowering range from 5 to 30 mm (0.2-1.2 in). As a more affordable alternative, the tuner offers lower sports springs that drop the ride height by 25 mm (1 in) at both axles.
The 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint takes 2.5 seconds, a two-tenth improvement, and the top speed has gone up from 205 to 217 mph (330-350 kph). If you feel like this is a bit too extreme, a lesser upgrade brings the output and thrust to 700 hp (710 ps/522 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
Inside, Techart's new GTstreet R Touring offers the usual leather and Alcantara, with a touch of carbon fiber and aluminum trim, joined by a new sports steering wheel. Additional leatherwork, as well as contrast stitching and piping, embossed details, and heritage fabrics can be ordered as an option.
Production is capped at 25 units, and deliveries will commence in May 2024. As for the starting price, you are looking at €98,250 (equal to $107,218) in Europe, excluding tax, paint, and installation. By comparison, one can buy a new 911 Carrera from $114,500 in the United States, whereas the 911 Turbo S starts at $230,400.
Improving the soundtrack is a sports exhaust system with valve control. Other oily upgrades include a healthy power boost that unlocks 789 hp (800 ps/589 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque, up 147 hp (150 ps/110 kW) and 111 lb-ft (150 Nm) from the stock model.
