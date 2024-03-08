The Most Powerful Acura Ever Starts at $74,500, Minus the $7,500 EV Tax Credit

The most powerful Acura ever, the ZDX Type S, is now available for order in the United States. And there is one more piece of good news that it comes with: the car is expected to qualify for the $7,500 US EV tax credit, unlike many other popular EVs.
The tax credit applies to the MSRP. This means that the range-topping Acura ZDX Type S will be $67,000 instead of 74,500. The figures make it more expensive than its GM sibling, the Cadillac Lyriq. In its range-topping variant, the crossover that the ZDX shares the Ultimum platform with starts at $63,190. But what do you get for the money?
You get the most powerful Acura ever and the first coming as a full electric car, which is powered by two electric motors that generate together 500 horsepower (507 horsepower) and 544 pound-feet of torque in an all-wheel drive setup. That is more than what the NXS Type S supercar can do, but still not quite a high-performance SUV, as Acura describes it.
The ZDX Type S runs from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 5.4 seconds and hits a top speed of 156 mph (251 kph). A lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 102 kWh provides it with a range of 278 miles (447 kilometers), according to the EPA rating.
Customers who go for the Type S variant of the ZDX can also choose gloss-black wheels with high-performance summer tires.
If you think that is too fast or too expensive, the single-motor A-spec sits at the opposite end of the lineup with less horsepower and more range. It comes with 358 horsepower (363 metric horsepower) and 324 pound-feet (439 Newton meters) of torque.
The same battery is capable of storing enough energy for a range of 313 miles (504 kilometers). The single-motor A-spec starts at $64,500 or $57,000 with the EV tax credit applied.
The dual-motor Acura ZDX A-Spec is available for $68,500 (or $61,000) and comes with a dual-motor setup delivering 490 horsepower (498 metric horsepower) and 437 pound-feet (592 Newton meters) to both axles.
The Acura ZDX will arrive at the dealerships in the coming months. Customers can also submit an order online or via the Acura EV mobile app and receive an estimated delivery date.
The future Acura ZDX drivers will get access to America's largest public fast charging networks, Tesla Supercharger stations being on the list. So are EVgo and Electrify America.
