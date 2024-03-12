Despite Killing the Stinger, Kia Remains Committed to Sedans: Meet the New 2025 Forte (K4)

Kia kicked off production of the third-generation Forte five years ago, and since it is considered an aging product in today's market, the Korean automaker has started developing its successor.
We first laid eyes on the new generation Kia Forte, which is rumored to be rechristened the K4, back in January, and more recently, our spy photographers nabbed another prototype while it was being tested in Sweden.
The fastback design is very clear, as it has a different back end with a more angular rear windscreen and likely a tailgate instead of a trunk lid, which would allow it to haul larger items. The front and rear overhangs are also longer than before, and from what we can tell, the space between the axles was slightly elongated, thus translating into a more spacious cabin.
Due to the thick camouflage, it is still hard to make out the front and rear design, but it will feature everything new, from the headlamps and taillights to the bumpers, hood, fenders, and so on. Another interesting novelty is the placement of the rear door handles, which can be seen in front of the rear quarter windows. The wheels are also new, and we think the company will give it fresh colors, too.
Details surrounding the powertrain family are currently scarce, but we expect it to feature at least one gasoline unit. Rumors also speak of a partially electrified unit, and the offering might be completed by a battery-electric derivative that could arrive later on. This would be the most logical move, and if correct, then it will keep the K4 (name unconfirmed) on the versatile side of the compact sedan segment.
Reports speak of a possible unveiling in the next few months, with the first copies of the all-new Forte/K4 likely arriving in the United States for the 2025 model year. The 2024 Forte comes in the LX, LXS, GT-Line, GT, and GT manual trim levels. The most affordable starts at just under $20,000 before destination, whereas the range-topping variant exceeds $25,000. The first three use a 147 hp (149 ps/110 kW) 2.0L unit, and the latter two pack a 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) 1.6L turbo.
The fastback design is very clear, as it has a different back end with a more angular rear windscreen and likely a tailgate instead of a trunk lid, which would allow it to haul larger items. The front and rear overhangs are also longer than before, and from what we can tell, the space between the axles was slightly elongated, thus translating into a more spacious cabin.
Due to the thick camouflage, it is still hard to make out the front and rear design, but it will feature everything new, from the headlamps and taillights to the bumpers, hood, fenders, and so on. Another interesting novelty is the placement of the rear door handles, which can be seen in front of the rear quarter windows. The wheels are also new, and we think the company will give it fresh colors, too.
This prototype of the upcoming Forte/K4 was kind enough to open its cockpit to the camera in a premiere. Although kind of blurry, the interior shot reveals the new infotainment system and digital dials sitting behind a single pane of glass. The wide display will be the centerpiece here, and it's great to see that the Korean automaker has given it many physical buttons, including for the HVAC system. The center console, which is still home to the gear shifter, is new, and so are the steering wheel and other components.
Details surrounding the powertrain family are currently scarce, but we expect it to feature at least one gasoline unit. Rumors also speak of a partially electrified unit, and the offering might be completed by a battery-electric derivative that could arrive later on. This would be the most logical move, and if correct, then it will keep the K4 (name unconfirmed) on the versatile side of the compact sedan segment.
Reports speak of a possible unveiling in the next few months, with the first copies of the all-new Forte/K4 likely arriving in the United States for the 2025 model year. The 2024 Forte comes in the LX, LXS, GT-Line, GT, and GT manual trim levels. The most affordable starts at just under $20,000 before destination, whereas the range-topping variant exceeds $25,000. The first three use a 147 hp (149 ps/110 kW) 2.0L unit, and the latter two pack a 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) 1.6L turbo.