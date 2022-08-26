2023 Kia Forte Priced at Just Under $20k, It’s Mostly Unchanged From MY22

$20,585 after the $1,095 destination charge is pretty good value considering what’s in the offing. For starters, the naturally-aspirated lump features multi-point injection, which eliminates any likelihood of carbon buildup.With 147 horsepower and 132 pound-foot (179 Nm) of torque on tap, it’s more than adequate for the daily commute as well. The Kia Forte uses a so-called Intelligent Variable Transmission, a type of continuously variable transmission that promises automatic transmission-like gear shifts. Capable of 34 miles per gallon (6.9 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle, the compact sedan comes with dependable steelies and full covers.An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also worthy of your attention, together with auto headlight control and high-beam assist, emergency automatic braking, lane following and keeping assist, and rear occupant alert. Moving on, the LXS builds upon the LX with a few additions, including alloys and 60/40 folding rear seats.The GT-Line slots right in the middle of the range, adding even larger alloys, leather on the steering wheel, alloy pedals, LED everything, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, Kia Connect, six audio speakers, push-button start, a smart key, dual-zone automatic climate control, and safe exit warning. The GT is where it gets interesting, for it switches to a direct-injected turbo four-pot. The 1.6L engine develops 201 horsepower and 195 pound-foot (264 Nm) of oomph.Connected to either a dual-clutch transmission or a row-your-own manual, the GT features a sportier exhaust, a sportier rear suspension setup, 18-inch alloys, SynTex and cloth for the sport seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, a wireless charging pad, a rear USB charging port, and a rear A/C vent. Last, but certainly not least, it should be noted that the 2022 model year GT Technology Package has been discontinued for MY23.