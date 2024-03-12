Tesla Just Blacklisted a Customer Who Tried To Sell His Cybertruck

Tesla is not just going to sit and watch Cybertruck owners make a profit out of selling their EVs online for staggering prices. A customer who tried to sell his pickup truck has just been blacklisted.
It was just a matter of time before Tesla would go out there chasing Cybertruck flippers and punish them according to the purchase contract. There is a clause in the contract that prohibits the resale during the first year of ownership and threatens with financial penalties.
However, now they have switched the strategy of their no-resale policy during the first year of ownership and go for blacklisting customers who sell the long-awaited Cybetruck that they are building at the Giga Texas. Deliveries started on November 30, 2023, with the first ten customers receiving their vehicles.
A new thread on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, started by user "malinecentral," refers to a penalty for listing the vehicle for sale "literally everywhere," meaning that they uploaded sales announcements on several websites. However, they do not mention any financial penalty and say they were blacklisted instead.
The owner of the Cybetruck says they received an email from Tesla that warned them that any future orders would be canceled without a refund of the $100 reservation fee or $250 order fee. Tesla points out that the customer has already been informed of the matter. This means that they will never be able to order any vehicle from the carmaker ever again. According to the conversation on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, they had several orders pending.
The attempt to sell is also mentioned in the purchase contract, and customers are informed of the no-resale policy from the very beginning. There are, though, exceptions that Tesla is willing to make, but on its own terms.
First, the owner of the Cybertruck must first notify Tesla of the resale intention and give the carmaker time to buy back the vehicle "at the purchase price listed on your Final Price Sheet less $0.25/mile driven."
In case Tesla refuses to buy the Cybertruck that the owner wants to get rid of, they must first wait for Tesla's written consent before listing it for sale.
If it happens otherwise, the contract shows, Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.
Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles. And this is exactly what the carmaker is doing right now.
The owner of the Cybertruck has not sold the vehicle yet. They just listed it on several online auction platforms. Others did manage to sell their EVs for staggering prices. For instance, a Porsche dealership from Orlando paid $244,000 for a brand-new Cybertruck and decided to re-flip it for $269,000.
Days later, a Ford dealership paid $250,000 to buy a Cybertruck but has not yet put it back on the market. Instead, it is testing the vehicle on its proving grounds near Detroit.
A Cybertruck has also made it to Dubai, even though the model has not been officially launched in the United Arab Emirates yet, and it won't happen before later this year. But the example that arrived in Dubai is almost half the price that these vehicles usually go for in America.
