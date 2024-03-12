2026 Dodge Durango Comes With Logical EV and Hurricane Options From Fantasy Land

After retiring the L-bodied 2023 Challenger coupe and Charger sedan late last year from production, Dodge took its first step towards a new era of ICE and EV muscle cars with the introduction of the eighth generation Charger in traditional two-door fastback coupe form and also with a surprise return of the four-door sedan body style.
That was just one of the surprises prepared for the official reveal ceremony. The upcoming full-size model produced by Stellantis will debut for the 2024 model year in Charger Daytona form with all-electric powertrains and R/T or Scat Pack versions with up to 496 or 670 horsepower, respectively, from two electric motors. They are both coupes, as the four-door sedan is entering production next year.
The 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack also comes with the option of ICE power under the hood, ditching the beloved Hemi V8s in favor of the fresher 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engine, also with two power outputs – 420 or 550 horsepower. Naturally, opinions are now divided on whether it's a good idea to come out with a heavy EV and call it an electric muscle car or whether the Hemi V8 will be dearly missed when the Sixpacks come out.
Some will also point out that Dodge ensured its new Charger is way more powerful than its potential direct opponents like Ford's Mustang or BMW's M3 and M4. It's also much larger than any of them, but that's a different story to be told around the new STLA Large platform's campfire. Anyway, now that we have seen the Charger, some people may be wondering about what's next – and the rumor mill will gladly answer the call to discussion.
Well, as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned, we are probably heading towards the moment when Dodge also retires the third generation of the Durango mid-size crossover SUV. In production since late 2010 for the 2011MY, this iteration still looks great after all that time but has started growing long in the tooth in other departments. So, we know that Dodge will say goodbye to the Durango SRT Hellcat and its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, right?
But what comes next? According to Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or his rumors plus renderings burlappcar.com portal), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, his bet is on the arrival of a fourth-generation 2026 Dodge Durango with the same EV powertrain and STLA Large underpinnings as the Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, albeit for less money than the latter.
It probably won't have over 600 hp to make sure it doesn't steal clients from the Wagoneer S, so it might be safe to assume that Charger Daytona's R/T version with almost 500 ponies is the sweet spot for the upcoming Durango EV, too. As for the looks, do take this rendering with a healthy dose of salt because it's a looker but also completely unofficial at this point in time. Also, we shouldn't rule out a potential return of the gasoline model with the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six mill under the hood because who knows if EV adoption will stall or not around 2026!
The 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack also comes with the option of ICE power under the hood, ditching the beloved Hemi V8s in favor of the fresher 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engine, also with two power outputs – 420 or 550 horsepower. Naturally, opinions are now divided on whether it's a good idea to come out with a heavy EV and call it an electric muscle car or whether the Hemi V8 will be dearly missed when the Sixpacks come out.
Some will also point out that Dodge ensured its new Charger is way more powerful than its potential direct opponents like Ford's Mustang or BMW's M3 and M4. It's also much larger than any of them, but that's a different story to be told around the new STLA Large platform's campfire. Anyway, now that we have seen the Charger, some people may be wondering about what's next – and the rumor mill will gladly answer the call to discussion.
Well, as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned, we are probably heading towards the moment when Dodge also retires the third generation of the Durango mid-size crossover SUV. In production since late 2010 for the 2011MY, this iteration still looks great after all that time but has started growing long in the tooth in other departments. So, we know that Dodge will say goodbye to the Durango SRT Hellcat and its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, right?
But what comes next? According to Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or his rumors plus renderings burlappcar.com portal), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, his bet is on the arrival of a fourth-generation 2026 Dodge Durango with the same EV powertrain and STLA Large underpinnings as the Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, albeit for less money than the latter.
It probably won't have over 600 hp to make sure it doesn't steal clients from the Wagoneer S, so it might be safe to assume that Charger Daytona's R/T version with almost 500 ponies is the sweet spot for the upcoming Durango EV, too. As for the looks, do take this rendering with a healthy dose of salt because it's a looker but also completely unofficial at this point in time. Also, we shouldn't rule out a potential return of the gasoline model with the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six mill under the hood because who knows if EV adoption will stall or not around 2026!