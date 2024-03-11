New 2025 Infiniti QX80 Unofficially Drops All Camo Ahead of March 20 Unveiling

Besides being visually unattractive, the second-generation Infiniti QX80 is also an old product, having been around since 2010 with the occasional update. Fortunately, Nissan's premium car brand is readying its successor, which is right around the corner.
Set to be unveiled on March 20, with its public debut scheduled for the New York International Auto Show, the all-new 2025 Infiniti QX80 will no longer feature its predecessor's naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8.
Instead, the company will give it a twin-turbo V6. The 3.5L mill is already found in other models, kicking out 450 hp (456 ps/336 kW) and 515 pound-foot (598 Nm) of torque. If the output and thrust are identical, then it will be 50 hp (51 ps/37 kW) and 102 pound-foot (138 Nm) punchier than the outgoing QX80.
The lump works in concert with a nine-speed transmission, which will mark the end of the seven-speed unit. Moreover, the SUV will boast new air suspension with adaptive damping, active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics, and a few other bits and bobs.
In essence, it should be very close to the renderings pictured in the gallery above. The digital illustrations came from the peeps at Kolesa, and they are realistic. The vehicle looks like a proper rival to the likes of the BMW X7, Mercedes GLS, and other similarly-sized high-riders that boast a premium flair. We have yet to spot the interior, but it should be all about new tech, fresh and large screens, enhanced comfort, and more safety gear.
The Japanese automaker has managed to keep its highlights secret for now, but everything will unravel next week during the grand premiere. As we already told you, the new QX80 will debut on March 20, with the event set to commence at 7:00 PM EST (March 21, 1:00 AM CET). The car manufacturer will live stream the unveiling, and the autoevolution team will cover it.
We expect it to go on sale shortly after the presentation, likely with a small price bump. The current one kicks off at $74,150 with two-wheel drive, with the all-wheel drive system being a $3,150 option. So, would you pick it up over the competition if it looks just like the one in these renderings?
We have a good idea of what it will look like, given the scooped prototypes and the fact that the QX Monograph Concept previewed it last year. And we can boldly claim that it won't be ugly anymore, resembling an old school bus. Thus, the new QX80 has an elegant styling and kind of looks like a Range Rover from certain angles. It comes with a split headlamp arrangement, new taillights linked together by a thin light strip, flush-mounted door handles, and so on.
