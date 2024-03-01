2025 Infiniti QX80 Rendered With Concept Design Cues, Real Thing Coming March 20

In three weeks, Infiniti will unleash the next-generation QX80 with a completely different engine from the naturally aspirated V8 of the 2024 model. Previewed by the QX Monograph concept last year, the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle sports a twin-turbocharged V6 with 400-plus horsepower.
Teased in January 2024 with a Klipsch audio system, the QX80 was then teased in the form of a camouflaged prototype in February 2024. Extremely close to the QX Monograph concept in regard to exterior styling, the real thing will be revealed on March 20. Prior to the next teaser hitting the web, pixel artist Carbizzy decided to have a go at imagining the production-spec utility vehicle.
Mostly based on the concept, the speculative rendering dons the QX Monograph's multi-spoke wheels, pop-out door handles, very slim headlights, front-fender gills, massive rear light bar, and in-your-face rear bumper. The roof rails also made it, but alas, Carbizzy didn't render the dual shark fin-style antennas of the production-spec prototype.
The window trim between the rear quarter windows and rear quarter panels reads Monograph, whereas the range-topping trim level of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 sports Autograph badges on said trim. The current-gen QX80 stops at the Sensory 4WD trim level, which carries a starting price of $88,450 as opposed to $74,150 for the base Luxe 2WD.
At the moment of reporting, only the QX50 and QX60 sport Autograph grades. Both the QX50 and QX60 are unibodies riding on front-biased platforms. The all-new QX80 is codenamed Z63 because it's twinned with the Y63 Armada.
Dealer sources understand that the 2025 Nissan Armada will get 424 horsepower. Due to turbocharging, the sixer will undeniably exceed the peak torque rating of the current generation's V8. Prospective customers should also look forward to the JR913E nine-speed transmission from the Titan, Frontier, and Nissan Z, a torque-converter automatic produced under license from Mercedes.
Because both the Armada and QX80 are going upmarket for model year 2025, prospective customers should also expect higher starting prices. For future reference, the most affordable Armada in production today is $55,720 excluding destination charge. This, in turn, means that it's a direct rival for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500-based Chevy Tahoe.
The Tahoe and longer-wheelbase Suburban, however, aren't available with a twin-turbo V6. The Ford Expedition is, though, and the same can be said about its Lincoln-branded sibling. Armanda and QX80 rivals also include the hybrid-only Toyota Sequoia and Land Cruiser 300-based Lexus LX.
In other parts of the world, the Armada is known as the Patrol. Spied on many occasions, especially in the scorching heat of the Middle East, the Patrol is expected with at least one turbo diesel option. The Armada and QX80 for the US market are twin-turbo V6 gassers exclusively, but alas, the displacement of the powerplant is a mystery for the time being.
