New 2025 Infiniti QX80 Ditches the Ugly Duckling Design for a Sleeker Appearance

The Infiniti QX80, alongside the original QX56 introduced in 2004, has always been among the ugliest large SUVs that money can buy. However, Nissan's premium car brand is about to change all that with the all-new iteration that will premiere in less than a month.
Infiniti has set the unveiling date for March 20, at 7:00 PM EST (March 21, 1:00 AM CET), and to mark the announcement, it has also released a few teasers of the upcoming model, which will replace the 14-year-old second generation.
We saw an official glimpse of the all-new Infiniti QX80 at last year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance when the automaker introduced the QX Monograph Concept. The production version looks almost the same, save for a few updates, and it manages to stay clear of the ugly duckling styling of its predecessors.
From certain angles, it kind of resembles the latest Range Rover. It has flush-mounted door handles, thinner rear pillars that contribute to the more elegant design, and a split headlamp signature, with the DRLs positioned above the main clusters. We can also see a glimpse of the new grille and taillights linked across the tailgate.
For the latest generation QX80, Infiniti decided to drop the naturally aspirated V8. Thus, instead of a 5.6-liter unit, which pumps out 400 horsepower in its predecessor, the new one will gain a twin-turbo V6 that is expected to produce around 450 horsepower. Besides the extra oomph, the new mill will also be more frugal, improving the large SUV’s fuel consumption that's currently rated at 16 mpg (14.7 l/100 km) combined.
Base versions may still be offered with two-wheel drive, whereas the four-wheel drive system should be reserved for the upper grades. The 2024 QX80 starts at $74,150 before destination with 2WD and $77,300 with 4WD. The Premium Select has a $78,300 MSRP ($81,400 with 4WD), and the range-topping Sensory comes from $85,350 with 2WD and $88,450 with 4WD.
Pricing details should be announced later this year when the all-new one will be ready for shipping. However, we expect it to come closer to the $80k territory in the base flavor, with the top one likely exceeding the $90k mark. We will learn everything about the 2025 Infiniti QX80 on March 20, when it will go official, and as usual, we will cover the unveiling. Before that happens, the auto brand will release more teasers.
The Japanese automaker has managed to keep the interior design and layout secret, yet you can look forward to stuff such as a digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, a large infotainment system, premium audio, ambient lighting, heated seats, and so on. The premium leather upholstery is likely to be reserved for the upper specs, alongside other high-end stuff.
