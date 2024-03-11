Low-Mileage 2023 Dodge Durango SRT 392 Fails To Sell, Dealer Blatantly Refuses $57,777

Well, this is awkward. Looks like this 2023 Dodge Durango SRT 392 Premium spec model is all sad and lonely now after its reserve wasn’t met at auction. The car cost $83,185 new, and the highest bid only went up to $57,777. The thing is, this type of outcome is quite understandable.
The current and third-generation Dodge Durango entered production in late 2010 and despite considerable upgrades, it remains somewhat long in the tooth. It’s built on the same platform as the fourth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee (2010-2022), although unlike its sibling, the Durango is more focused on practicality and comfort. It’s also more aggressive-looking, even when compared to a Trackhawk-spec Grand Cherokee.
You could get a Durango with one of several engine options, including a base 3.6-liter V6 and even a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8, the same power unit found in a Hellcat. We’re not here to talk about the flagship spec though, but rather the “near-flagship spec” Hemi 392 model, which currently retails from $74,995.
Meanwhile, a new SRT 392 Plus variant costs upwards of $80,995, while the SRT 392 Premium is an $86,200 affair – it's more expensive for the 2024 model year than it was last year.
As previously stated, this particular 2023 Durango is the SRT 392 Premium spec, and all things considered, it’s got a lot going for it. For starters, it’s got just 5,000 miles on the clock, so it’s still relatively brand-new. If we take a closer look at the spec, we’ll come across the Destroyer Gray colorway, LED projector headlights, the vented hood, black mirror caps, sunroof, a power-operated liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, dual exhaust outlets, plus a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in 285/45 Pirelli Scorpion Zero rubber.
We should also mention the adaptive damping suspension and the red SRT-branded Brembo calipers, which you need seeing as how the 392 Hemi unit still offers plenty of pulling power, despite not being supercharged.
Inside, you’ll find heated and ventilated performance seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and folding third-row seats - all upholstered in Demonic Red and black Laguna leather with white stitching.
As for the engine, it’s a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, factory-rated at 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to all four wheels via an eight-speed 8HP70 automatic gearbox. With a little help from the Launch Control function, you can rocket to 60 mph in your Durango SRT 392 in just 4.7 seconds. It’s plenty quick, let’s just leave it at that.
So then, why did this Durango fail to meet its reserve? Well, for starters, it’s not a Hellcat or a Last Call model, so it’s unlikely to hold onto its value in any way, let alone go up in value. The fact that the highest bid only went as far as $57,777 actually speaks to the raw street value, although to be fair, none of us would have chosen to take that $25,000 hit either.
All things considered, I’d probably let it go for $65,000, but hey, it’s not my car.
