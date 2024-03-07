Custom 1970 Dodge Charger Is All Carbon Fiber, Just Sold for $350,000 Wearing Peak HEMI

You can easily tell this is a second-generation Dodge Charger, although the closer you get, the more obvious it becomes that you’re looking at a truly special specimen. The fact that this just sold for $350,000 should come as no surprise in today’s day and age.
The second-gen Charger is the most iconic iteration as far as this nameplate is concerned. It means even more to people than the “current” model, which is a four-door sedan – albeit a spectacular one when wearing Hellcat badges.
You could even get these bad boys with 426 Hemi engines back in the day, packing 425 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. But let’s forget about factory specs for a minute and consider what you could do with a vintage Charger if you really put your mind to it. We’ve certainly seen some extreme examples, yet this particular one might just strike a sweet spot.
What you’re looking at here is a 1970 Dodge Charger 500, rebuilt in 2023 by an Oklahoma-based tuner. This is a carbon-fiber bodied vehicle, where the entire exoskeleton is composed of 17 autoclave-cured pre-impregnated carbon fiber panels. It’s also got a custom chassis, a black front grille, hideaway headlights, hood-retention pins, blacked-out trim, dual side mirrors, LED taillights, a black flip-up fuel-filler cap, dual oval exhaust outlets, plus a set of 18” three-piece American Racing wheels with Toyo Proxes R888 tires.
We should also mention the JRI adjustable coilover shock absorbers, power steering, and the vacuum-assisted Wilwood disc brakes with six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the rear.
Open either of the doors and you’ll come across a pair of high-backed black leather and cloth Recaro seats, Alcantara accents (door panels, center tunnel/console), color-keyed carpeting, Alcantara headliner, a carbon fiber pistol-grip shifter, custom cupholders, roll-up windows, an Old Air Products air conditioning system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Dakota Digital VHX instrumentation, and a custom sound system with a Kenwood head unit, Mosconi One amps, and Focal speakers.
The output, as expected, stands at 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual gearbox. Now, I can’t say for certain, but I reckon this thing is some 440 lbs (200 kg) lighter than a stock Challenger SRT Hellcat, which means you can bet money that it pulls harder – not necessarily from a standstill, but rather from a roll.
All things considered; this is one of the most spectacular custom Chargers we’ve ever seen.
As for what’s going on underneath the hood, well, that’s where the magic happens. We’re dealing with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 crate engine, or “Hellcrate” if you will, boasting aluminum cylinder heads, a Mopar accessory-drive system, Wizard Cooling radiator, and a forged crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons.
The output, as expected, stands at 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual gearbox. Now, I can’t say for certain, but I reckon this thing is some 440 lbs (200 kg) lighter than a stock Challenger SRT Hellcat, which means you can bet money that it pulls harder – not necessarily from a standstill, but rather from a roll.
