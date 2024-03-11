Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Drag Races McLaren and Porsche, There's a Stampede

Now that the most recent and electrifying cat is out of the bag, everyone is asking the same question: is the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV a real muscle car or just some doomed electric car marketing nonsense? No worries, you don't even need to answer that question.
Time will surely tell us if Dodge was right to take a leap of faith with the Daytona models going all-electric. For now, there are a lot of ifs and buts – what if this electric Charger is too heavy to handle on the street and track during spirited driving, what if the quarter-mile dragstrip times are disappointing, and it's nice they are embracing the novel EV lifestyle but why there's no V8 option for the gasoline variant – this sort of things.
Anyway, if you don't want to bother with these conundrums, maybe it's best to do as some Mopar folks did – they placed an order for one of the seven 'Last Call' special editions of the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger and then waited patiently for their Hemi V8-powered limited series to arrive home. For example, Herman Young's love of Dodge and his natural desire to make the Demonology channel one of the best for Mopar fans have led to the logical acquisition and racing of a blue 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
He's been through ups and downs with his previous rides, but this Demon 170 is shaping up to be a 'serial killer' among the competition at the local racetrack. Usually, Young enjoys the scene of the 1/8-mile where his determination and resolve to be a great racer, not just the usual bona fide YouTuber, means he's got to be quick on the Christmas tree because after botching a launch, there isn't a lot of track left to recover.
But recently, he took a swing at the Texas Motorplex – Where Speed Was Born – quarter-mile facility to get a quick taste of the muscle car versus supercar showdown. As he went to an Import Face Off event, he met with older friends and acquaintances, so his first race was against Kenny Tran's Jotech Motorsport McLaren (his wife, LunaTik, didn't race Young with her GT-R, again), a beautiful supercar even without any add-ons or tunes.
Unfortunately, the Demon 170 didn't have a match made in heaven because something went wrong, and the McLaren launched so late that Herman Young and his Dodge were probably already heading out to collect their time slip. After that, the Demon 170 waited patiently for another challenger and got paired with a subtle 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S (991.2).
It seems the latter's driver was enjoying some dad-son quality time, and now the two have a cool story to tell family and friends – that time when Herman Young and his latest 'Soul Snatcher' Mopar Demon gave them the race of a lifetime. Obviously, Young, who is extremely experienced off-the-line due to this 1/8-mile passion, quickly took command of the race and never relinquished the lead. Unfortunately, we didn't see the ETs, but they weren't mandatory – the Demon 170 caused a 'stampede' among rivals.
Now that his ultra-special Challenger, which is currently stock but still comes out to party with 1,025 horsepower on E85, has proven its worth at local events, it's soon time for the big leagues – Herman Young continues to promote his upcoming participation in 'The Big Showdown' (YouTubers vs The World) event taking place on April 13 at Texas Motorplex.
Anyway, if you don't want to bother with these conundrums, maybe it's best to do as some Mopar folks did – they placed an order for one of the seven 'Last Call' special editions of the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger and then waited patiently for their Hemi V8-powered limited series to arrive home. For example, Herman Young's love of Dodge and his natural desire to make the Demonology channel one of the best for Mopar fans have led to the logical acquisition and racing of a blue 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
He's been through ups and downs with his previous rides, but this Demon 170 is shaping up to be a 'serial killer' among the competition at the local racetrack. Usually, Young enjoys the scene of the 1/8-mile where his determination and resolve to be a great racer, not just the usual bona fide YouTuber, means he's got to be quick on the Christmas tree because after botching a launch, there isn't a lot of track left to recover.
But recently, he took a swing at the Texas Motorplex – Where Speed Was Born – quarter-mile facility to get a quick taste of the muscle car versus supercar showdown. As he went to an Import Face Off event, he met with older friends and acquaintances, so his first race was against Kenny Tran's Jotech Motorsport McLaren (his wife, LunaTik, didn't race Young with her GT-R, again), a beautiful supercar even without any add-ons or tunes.
Unfortunately, the Demon 170 didn't have a match made in heaven because something went wrong, and the McLaren launched so late that Herman Young and his Dodge were probably already heading out to collect their time slip. After that, the Demon 170 waited patiently for another challenger and got paired with a subtle 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S (991.2).
It seems the latter's driver was enjoying some dad-son quality time, and now the two have a cool story to tell family and friends – that time when Herman Young and his latest 'Soul Snatcher' Mopar Demon gave them the race of a lifetime. Obviously, Young, who is extremely experienced off-the-line due to this 1/8-mile passion, quickly took command of the race and never relinquished the lead. Unfortunately, we didn't see the ETs, but they weren't mandatory – the Demon 170 caused a 'stampede' among rivals.
Now that his ultra-special Challenger, which is currently stock but still comes out to party with 1,025 horsepower on E85, has proven its worth at local events, it's soon time for the big leagues – Herman Young continues to promote his upcoming participation in 'The Big Showdown' (YouTubers vs The World) event taking place on April 13 at Texas Motorplex.