Iconic, Record-Breaking Bluebird K7 Hydroplane Is Back Home, Roaring to Run Again

This changed last weekend. On Saturday (March 9), Bluebird made its way to Ruskin Museum in Coniston, which had long built a Campbell wing for it. The entire museum is dedicated to the life and achievements of the daredevil, but the Bluebird was meant to occupy a very special place.It does now: the hydroplane has been moved in its special wing, where it joins Campbell's old Land Rover, The Lady. The Campbell wing will soon be open to the public.But that's not even the good news. That would be that the museum plans to apply to local authorities to get permission to run the Bluebird again. Initially powered by a Metropolitan-Vickers Beryl axial-flow turbojet engine that made 3,500 pound-force (16 kN) of thrust, the hydroplane went down with a Bristol Siddeley Orpheus engine generating 4,500 pound-force (20 kN) of thrust, which Campbell had gotten it on as a loan from the Ministry of Defense.It is believed that Smith kept the engine that he'd used on the demo run in 2018, and the Ruskin Museum isn't saying whether they have a certain replacement in mind. But they are determined to get Bluebird running again, adding that "It's not something that will happen overnight but it will be done."Needless to say, running doesn't mean competing. Given its complicated story and historical significance, it's probably safe to assume that Bluebird K7 is done setting world records. Before the Coniston crash, the last record Campbell set in the Bluebird was in 1964 at Lake Dumbleyung: 276.33 mph (444.71 kph).