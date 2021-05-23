HydroHouse Mobile Home Design Does Away With Classic Wheeled Lifestyles

Folks, it’s simple. Some people just want to do things differently. One way to do that is to get yourself a van, RV, or mobile home, and just keep driving. One yacht designer, Max Zhivov, is taking home design one step further and adapting it to be seaworthy.
The idea behind the project appeared after Zhivov read several hydroplane pilot forums. Having identified a need for mobile water parking in the hydroplane community, this yacht designer set out to meet that need, in the process creating the HydroHouse (HH).
Sure, it may not look as showy as a yacht or some other renderings you may have seen, but that’s exactly the reason it’s so neat. Because the HH is a pretty rudimentary design, it’s also one that can be easily achieved with a good manufacturing line.
Like any classic pontoon-style vessel, the large platform includes plenty of space to walk around the central structure, while at the front, a patio deck can be equipped with a coffee table and a couple of chairs. This section of the HH is also to be used as a garage for smaller watercraft.
Part two of the story is the actual home. What I enjoyed about this idea is the fact that the home seems to be composed from a couple freight containers. With such a construction, the HH can be transported using only two 18-wheelers and is to be assembled on-site.
Entry into the home can be made from both the front and rear of the platform. At the rear, you’ll be able to enter via the garage, and will walk into a main corridor that spans all the way to the front. On one side of the home, you’ll find a guest room and bedroom, while the other side sports the bathroom and master bedroom. The front of the HH is designated for the living room, dining room, and kitchen, all in an open space configuration.
One thing you’ll find in the living room is a wheelhouse. From here, you’re able to direct the HH from one port to another. Maybe you decide you’re sick of ports and find a bay. Wherever you want to go, this is the place to do it from.
The designer did create an interior styling for the home, one quite minimalist and clean, with grey fabrics and wooden accents. In reality, if you’re to ever commission something like this, your tastes will have the final say. One feature I do recommend keeping is the lounge upstairs.
upper portion of the HH is reserved to be an outdoor lounge area. Equipped with chairs, and tables, this space offers plenty of room to mingle and entertain guests. A removable awning is also available in case things get too hot. This upper deck of the HH is supported on a simple skeleton lining the exterior of the main structure.
Again, it’s a very simple design, and one that is sure to fall within a reasonable price range. Personally, I'd be open to paying upwards of $750,000 for something like this, without the hydroplane as I don’t have a license.
