Don't Miss This Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Get Demolished by a Tuned BMW X3 M

Today, we're witnessing something truly special, folks. One of the meanest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica models from the US of A is going up against another beast with enhancements, the BMW X3 M. These two outrageous monsters are so far apart from one another in terms of drivetrains and, not to mention looks, that some people might even consider this race to be unfair. But who cares when you have something this spectacular unfolding before your eyes at the end of the day?
Let's break down or drag-strip warriors. First, we have the mighty Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-2 Tecnica, a marvel on wheels that's going extinct in 2024. This blue beauty packs a roaring 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 that can output 631 hp or 640 ps with 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque.
It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 202 mph or 325 kph. The recent 10.22 seconds it clocked down the quarter mile at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida is even more impressive. The supercar's only modifications were the stickier rear tires for better grip.
It's rear-wheel drive with a 7-speed transmission system and weighs 3,350 lbs. It belongs to Brooks Weisblat from the Drag Times YouTube channel, and when he got it, it set him back nearly $300,000. We've also seen this Tecnica before, demolishing a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 down the quarter-mile. But even more recently, it went up against another fierce monster, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The modified 911 has a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that can deliver around 550-560 hp. It can hit 60 mph in 3 seconds flat with a top track speed of 184 mph or 296 kph. It didn't stand a chance against the Tecnica.
Now, during the first run, it went like you'd expect. The BMW pulled a 1/4-mile score of 10.819 seconds at 131.42 mph (211 kph), while the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica did it in 10.583 seconds at 130.62 mph (210 kph). However, the tables favored the BMW during the second run, making it a very exciting tie.
Believe it or not, the BMW won again during the third race due to an incredible start, compared to the sluggish one from the Lambo. The former came in at 10.553 seconds at 131.55 mph, while the latter did it in 10.583 at 130.78.
So, the BMW won the fair and square that day. But given that we have proof that the Huracan Tecnica can finish the quarter mile in 10.229 seconds at 134.77 miles per hour or 216.89 kph, in theory, Brooks Weiblatt should have won the race against the BMW. You win some, you lose some, you know how it goes.
Today, Brooks' Tecnica is going up against another modified monster, the BMW X3 M. It's packing a 3.0-liter inline-six engine that can allegedly develop over 700 horsepower. We don't have a torque count yet, but at least we know other stuff. It's all-wheel drive, weighs 4,610 lbs. or 2,091 kilograms, has an 8-speed automatic transmission system, and costs nowhere near the $300k for the Lambo. The X3 M was only $85,000.
