Don't Miss This Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Get Demolished by a Tuned BMW X3 M

Today, we're witnessing something truly special, folks. One of the meanest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica models from the US of A is going up against another beast with enhancements, the BMW X3 M. These two outrageous monsters are so far apart from one another in terms of drivetrains and, not to mention looks, that some people might even consider this race to be unfair. But who cares when you have something this spectacular unfolding before your eyes at the end of the day?

7 photos Photo: DragTimes