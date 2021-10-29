Manhart’s BMW X3 M Competition Can Probably Eat the Lamborghini Urus for Lunch

More on this:

1 BMW X3M Comp Spanks Ford Explorer ST, Crumbles Under Pressure Against Camaro SS

2 Live Pics: Updated 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M Land in Munich Wearing Competition Duds

3 2009 Supercharged Pontiac G8 Races BMW X3 M, Loser Gets Completely Obliterated

4 Tuned BMW X3 M Drags Hayabusa, GT-R, Twin Turbo R8, the Gap Is Not That Wide

5 2022 BMW X3 M Competition Gets the Digital Design Fix It May or May Not Need