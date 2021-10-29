Manhart’s BMW X3 M Competition Can Probably Eat the Lamborghini Urus for Lunch

Manhart usually keeps things rather simple, as their makeover comprises a healthy power boost, modified suspension, new wheels, foil wrap, and that’s about it. To no one’s surprise, their latest project, known as the MHX3 600, follows this recipe to the letter.
If you haven’t figured out what type of BMW you’re looking at, that would be the X3 M Competition, though the exact same upgrades are also available for its less practical sibling, the X4 M Competition, as well.
With the tuner’s MHtronik auxiliary control unit up and running, together with the stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and four carbon tailpipes, the 3.0-liter bi-turbo straight-six is now good for 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 785 Nm (579 lb-ft) of torque. That’s 15 ps (15 hp / 11 kW) and 65 Nm (48 lb-ft) shy of the Lamborghini Urus, but considering that the X3 M Competition is smaller and therefore lighter, it would at least give it a run for its money.
The new 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) time is unknown, but the stock X3 M Competition, which has 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque to play with, can do it in 3.8 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the Italian super SUV, with a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed. Manhart is also offering downpipes with 300-cell catalytic converter, though since it doesn’t have TUV approval, it’s only available for markets outside Germany.
A set of lowering springs that shaves 30 mm (1.2 in) off the ground clearance is found on Manhart’s shelves for the X3 M Competition, together with the 9x22-inch front and 10x22-inch rear wheels, signed by Alpina and shod in 255/35 and 295/30 tires respectively. Further contributing to the enhanced looks are the front splitter, side flaps, skirt inserts, rear diffuser, and side mirror caps, while the whole exterior was wrapped in Matte Dark Blue. The steering wheel is also new, and Manhart can tune other parts of the cabin.
With the tuner’s MHtronik auxiliary control unit up and running, together with the stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and four carbon tailpipes, the 3.0-liter bi-turbo straight-six is now good for 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 785 Nm (579 lb-ft) of torque. That’s 15 ps (15 hp / 11 kW) and 65 Nm (48 lb-ft) shy of the Lamborghini Urus, but considering that the X3 M Competition is smaller and therefore lighter, it would at least give it a run for its money.
The new 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) time is unknown, but the stock X3 M Competition, which has 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque to play with, can do it in 3.8 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the Italian super SUV, with a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed. Manhart is also offering downpipes with 300-cell catalytic converter, though since it doesn’t have TUV approval, it’s only available for markets outside Germany.
A set of lowering springs that shaves 30 mm (1.2 in) off the ground clearance is found on Manhart’s shelves for the X3 M Competition, together with the 9x22-inch front and 10x22-inch rear wheels, signed by Alpina and shod in 255/35 and 295/30 tires respectively. Further contributing to the enhanced looks are the front splitter, side flaps, skirt inserts, rear diffuser, and side mirror caps, while the whole exterior was wrapped in Matte Dark Blue. The steering wheel is also new, and Manhart can tune other parts of the cabin.