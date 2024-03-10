Ford F\-550 DIY Overlander Is an "Affordable EarthRoamer" With Impressive Capabilities

If you're familiar with EarthRoamers, you know how expensive they are. If you're not swimming in money, one option is to create your own more affordable version. The unit I'll be talking about today is exactly that.
The owner and creator of this rig is Andrew Muse, a multi-sport athlete and content creator. Before we take a look at his full-time tiny home on wheels, let me tell you more about his story.
What we have here is a 2004 Ford F-550 sporting a 6.0-liter turbocharged diesel V8 engine outputting 325 hp and 560 ft-lb. (759 Nm) of torque. Andrew bought the vehicle when it had just over 100,000 miles (160,934 km) and built its camper box from scratch.
Andrew started looking into mobile living when he was a young man. Initially, he left his hometown to travel in a Volkswagen Golf; then, he upgraded to a 1976 truck camper, which served as a mobile home for many months for him and his Golden Retriever. However, tragedy struck when Andrew got involved in a horrible car accident – his rig was totaled, and unfortunately, his dog passed away.
After getting his stuff back together with the help of friends and family, he started looking for a new mobile home option. He decided to build a budget-friendly Earthroamer with the help of many friends, and the result was amazing.
What we have here is a 2004 Ford F-550 sporting a 6.0-liter turbocharged diesel V8 engine outputting 325 hp and 560 ft-lb. (759 Nm) of torque. Andrew bought the vehicle when it had just over 100,000 miles (160,934 km) and built its camper box from scratch.
The box measures 16 feet (almost 4.9 meters) in length, 8 feet (2.4 meters) in width, and 13 feet (4 meters) in height (including the vehicle's height). Moreover, it offers 128 square feet (11.9 meters) of space. That isn't a lot, but the interior was cleverly designed to be as efficient as possible.
Initially, he planned a $30,000 (€27,411) budget for the build and wanted to complete the project in just months. Of course, like many other builds., it ended up being more expensive and time-consuming – it took 20 months to make.
Andrew explained he invested a total of $60,000 (€55,321), although I'm not sure if that includes the base vehicle. Still, that's a significant difference to the price of an EarthRoamer – for instance, the base price of the EarthRoamer LTi is $695,000 (€640,797). To be fair, its options are way more high-end than what you'll see on Andrew's rig, but its capabilities may be "overkill" for many people.
There's no way you'll miss this rig on the road. If its dimensions don't catch your eye, its blue graphic depicting mountains surely will. Before we peek inside, let me tell you more about the exterior features.
The camper rides on Continental MPT 81 tires. At the front, you'll discover a Buckstop bumper complete with a Warn winch. What's more, for storage, Andrew devised two underbelly compartments that hold tools.
The rig is equipped with two 30-gallon (114-liter) diesel tank. Andrew said the camper gets about 10 MPG (23.5 L/100km), which means he can drive up to 600 miles (966 km).
On the roof, you'll find a rack holding three 175 W solar panels, a spare tire, and lights. Other notable elements on top are two vents, an A/C unit, and a ski box. And finally, at the rear, Andrew added a tire and two sizeable aluminum boxes.
Step inside the rig and a bright and warm interior will greet you. One of the best design touches on this rig is the Shou Sugi Ban. If you're like me, you probably have no idea what that means. Long story short, Shou Sugi Ban is a traditional Japanese wood-burning technique that not only gives it a nice look but also helps preserve the wood. The ceiling also holds an A/C unit, a Maxx air fan, and multiple lights.
On your left, you'll notice an enormous closet split in two parts – one for Andrew and one for his girlfriend. Dead ahead, you'll discover a bathroom. It boasts a cassette toilet, a shower, a vent, and a small window. Furthermore, this space also serves as a drying area, as it's fitted with clothes hangers all around.
The next area of this interior is the kitchen, located on the driver's side. It features striking countertops made from Sycamore wood, a deep sink, a Dometic oven with a three-burner stove, and a sizeable fridge right by the bathroom entrance. For storage, there are multiple cabinets and drawers underneath the countertop, as well as three overhead cabinets on each side of the interior.
The final part of the kitchen countertop serves as a desk for Andrew, where he does photo and video editing. It's a simple workspace, complete with plugs nearby and a soundbar under the cabinet above. Underneath the desk, you'll find a shelf holding camera gear.
Opposite the kitchen, Andrew devised a lounge area comprising two benches with a dinette table in between them. The spaces underneath both benches have been used – one holds dog food and a diesel heater, while the other houses the rig's electrical system.
The power system's highlights are four lithium-ion batteries, an inverter, and a solar charge controller connected to the 525 W solar panels on the roof. We don't know the total battery capacity, but since there aren't that many power consumers inside this rig, it's probably enough to allow for off-grid travel.
And finally, we have the bedroom, located directly above the driver's cabin. The bed's mattress sits on a Froli system, which allows air to circulate underneath, preventing moisture from getting trapped. Notable features in the bedroom are two tiny windows and a small storage spot.
All in all, I applaud Andrew's drive to return to his dream lifestyle. He built the ultimate tiny home on wheels for himself, his girlfriend, and his dog, allowing him to enjoy the type of life he wanted – one filled with excitement and adventure.
It might not be as equipped and capable as an EarthRoamer, but it clearly does the job for these adventurers, and it didn't even cost that much to build. On top of that, it looks amazing inside out and provides plenty of living space.