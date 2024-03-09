Rossmonster's New Custom Baja Truck Camper Is a Winter Adventure Home With a Pop\-Top Roof

If someone were to ask me to think about high-end custom truck campers, one of the first brands to pop into my mind would be Rossmonster. This company specializes in premium adventure vehicle builds, either camper vans or truck campers. Yesterday, Rossmonster revealed another custom Baja Truck project I'm eager to share with you.
Rossmonster is a Longmont, Colorado-based company that is all about creating products that wow through quality, aesthetics, and clear attention to detail. I've talked about various Rossmonster builds here on autoevolution. To be honest, I'm impressed by how quickly the company makes its mobile homes – the company posts a new build every one or two weeks.
Their latest creation is a Baja Truck Camper based on a Ford F-350 Super Duty. Before we go into detail, let me tell you more about what makes the Baja model so special. Beside the off-road and off-grid capabilities we can expect from a premium truck camper, the Baja stands out with an actuating roof.
All Baja truck campers have actuating roofs. They're designed to create additional room inside when the vehicle is stationary while lowering the center of gravity for more stability when driving and off-roading.
Just like other Rossmonster truck camper builds, this unit features a custom fiberglass composite shell. It's packed with all sorts of accessories. For instance, at the rear, you'll find a custom Rossmonster bumper, two sizeable Molle panels, and a huge storage box.
On the roof, Rossmonster added 600 W solar panels. At the front, you'll notice a huge Buckstop bumper and a long LED light bar integrated into the cab-over part of the camper box.
Of course, the sides of the camper box provide useful real estate. On the passenger side, the builders installed Maxtrax traction boards. They can be flipped down to serve as a tiny outdoor table. On the opposite side, you'll find a custom locking ski box with slats specifically designed for the customer's skis.
That's the beauty of having a custom build made for you – you can ask for stuff like that. In Rossmonster's case, you can also choose exactly how you want your interior to look, as well as tweak the layout however you desire.
This truck camper's entrance is a two-part door – its upped part is designed to flip up to ensure you don't hit your head while stepping inside. What's more, it comes with a bug screen, so you can leave it open for extra ventilation without worrying about insects getting inside.
On the last Rossmonster truck camper I covered recently, I was a bit disappointed by the interior design. I can't say I'm impressed with this one, although it looks better.
As I mentioned in the previous article, this is a custom build, so the customer decided on the interior design. Don't get me wrong, it's not ugly, but it's a bit too grey and dull. This is just my opinion – I'm sure some of you will disagree.
You'll notice a white ceiling paired with white oak cabinetry. Moreover, the customer opted for grey Duramax upholstered walls, Sterling Oak flooring, and Paperstone Charcoal countertops. One touch I'm fond of is the custom backsplash with an etched topographic map of Yellowstone.
Anyways, aesthetics can only go so far. What I mean is that, sure, it's nice to have a good-looking interior, but it's critical to have enough creature comforts integrated into a clever layout.
In Rossmonster's signature style, you'll find the rear part of the interior is occupied by a lounge. It features a U-shaped couch and a dinette table. What's more, the entire space is surrounded by many windows, letting plenty of natural light shine inside. Oh, and you can turn the lounge into an additional bed for guests.
Underneath the couch, Rossmonster installed the plumbing and power systems. The electrical system's highlights are a 600 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery bank, a 3000 W inverter, and 600 W solar panels. Furthermore, the plumbing system consists of a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank and an under-mounted 7-gallon (26-liter) greywater tank.
Next, we have the kitchen, which is split in tow. On the passenger side, it features spacious countertops made from recycled paper, a two-burner induction stove, a small fridge, and various storage options in the form of cabinets and drawers. On the opposite side, the kitchen boasts another countertop with a flip-up extension, a deep stainless steel sink, and a 700 W overhead microwave.
Besides the storage spots I just mentioned, you can use the sizeable overhead cabinets that have the same U-shape as the couch.
The cab-over part is where you'll find the main bedroom. Notable features in this area are two overhead storage spots, reading lights, a charging port, and two slide-screen windows. Moreover, net to the ladder you can use to climb into bed, a pass-through door allows you to hop inside the driver's cabin without having to exit the vehicle.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll discover the wet bathroom. It has brushed aluminum walls, a stainless steel shower pan covered by a teak mat, a composting toilet, and a shower.
All in all, Rossmonster has done a good job with this custom Baja Truck Camper. It's designed to go deep off-road and off-grid, keeping you nice and cozy in its spacious, well-equipped interior. Are you ready to hear the price for such a build? We don't know the exact cost of this specific unit, but we know that the company's Baja Truck Campers tend to range from $200,000 to $300,000 (€182,740 to €274,110).