6x6 Military Vehicle Camper Has Two Massive Slide\-Outs and an Industrial Interior Design

Many people who live in camper vans like going off-road and off-grid. But what if a camper van can't satisfy your off-roading needs? Well, you could look at a 6x6 military vehicle like the one I'm checking out today. This rig serves as a full-time mobile home for a couple.
I've written about multiple 6x6 military vehicle camper builds here on autoevolution. Their main advantages are a lot of real estate, serious off-roading capabilities, and durability. These are the reasons why more and more people are buying decommissioned military vehicles and turning them into tiny houses, and that's why prices for these rigs have shot up lately.
Meet Krystal and Zach, the owners of "Bantha," a converted 1997 Stewart and Stevenson M1087 FMTV. The couple bought the base vehicle for $30,000 (€27,707) - unlike other rigs, it came with a box with two slide-outs already installed, but everything was empty inside. It took Krystal and Zach two years to convert it. Oh, and these slide-outs are manually operated.
This mobile home sports a 6.6-liter CAT 3116 turbocharged diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission. It can output a maximum of 350 hp at 2,800 RPM.
Bantha measures 8 feet (2.4 meters) when folded and 14 feet (almost 4.3 meters) when the slide-outs are extended. Moreover, it's finished in camo paint, matching the military theme – I'm not quite sure if it was repainted or it was finished initially like this. Anyway, it's a nice detail that makes bystanders think this is a military vehicle, not a tiny home on wheels.
Let me first tell you more about this vehicle's exterior features. It boasts multiple exterior compartments for storage, a 55-gallon (108-liter) fuel tank, two propane canisters, a propane water heater, air tanks for the air brakes, and a mini-split.
This rig rides on 37-inch Goodyear MV/T tires - Zach explained each weighs 400 lb. (181 kg). One very useful feature of these military vehicles is the CTIS, which stands for Central Tire Inflation System. This allows you to tweak how much air you've got in your tires from the comfort of the driver's cabin so you can adapt to the different road and weather conditions.
For the driver's cabin, the couple didn't make many modifications – they insulated it, as the engine makes a lot of noise, and installed a backup camera connected to a display.
There are multiple ways to enter the rig, but the couple mainly uses the door at the rear. Since it's positioned relatively high up, they use a ladder to get to the door.
Step inside and discover a surprisingly spacious interior, especially when the slide-outs are deployed. In this setup, the interior offers about 210 square feet (19.5 square meters).
To be frank, I didn't expect to see an industrial interior design – this might sound weird, but it reminds me of an industrial kitchen, but in a good way, with all the stainless steel panels, a huge sink, and more.
Krystal and Zack opted for this look as they wanted the interior to be minimal and uncluttered and feel as open as possible – that's why no room is fully separated from the others. What's more, they enjoy having bright white lighting.
So, I'll talk about each room inside this rig, starting with the bedroom. The couple installed a massive king-size bed on an elevator bed, thus saving up a lot of space inside. It's mounted on a HappiJac lift and can be raised all the way up to create additional room.
Behind the bed (or in front of it, depending on how you look at it), you'll notice a large TV, perfectly positioned to lie in bed and enjoy a movie or series. Behind and under the TV is where the couple fitted the utility systems.
The 24 V power system's highlights are a 3,000 W Victron inverter/charger and 600 Ah batteries. Furthermore, Zach and Krystal used a hydronic system to warm the interior. They also got the mini-split for heating and cooling - however, since it's got a massive energy draw, they can only use it while connected to shore power.
On the passenger side of the interior, you'll discover the kitchen. It features a workbench as a counter with drawers, cabinets, and a two-burner induction stove.
You'll notice the shower opposite the kitchen counter. It's an interesting setup, as it's not positioned in the corner but rather just by a side door that leads outside. Moreover, it's got only two fixed walls, but there are two sliding doors if you want to enclose the space fully.
Water in this rig is provided by a massive 80-gallon (303-liter) freshwater tank. Right next to the shower, Zach and Krystal fitted an enormous industrial sink with a water filter, a wooden cutting board, and a flip-up table – it's unlike anything I've ever seen in a camper.
One cool system integrated underneath the sink is a military Water and Ration Heater. It came with the vehicle, and it's designed, as its name suggests, to heat water and rations quickly using electric power. By the way, the rig doesn't use any propane, just pure battery juice.
And finally, in the rear passenger side corner, you'll find the bathroom. It boasts a cassette toilet and cabinets for storage.
All in all, this is a stunning camper build – I love the open, spacious feel of the interior, the clever design hacks, and the industrial aesthetic.