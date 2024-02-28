Japanese Minibus Is a Tiny Mobile Home for a Family of Four, One of Its Walls Is a Deck

Lately, I've written a bunch of articles about families enjoying mobile lifestyles. I believe that even though a family doesn't enjoy many of the comforts of conventional life, it creates a bond between the members that will last a lifetime. Today, I'm checking out a family that lives full-time inside a tiny camper.
Some of you might disagree with what I said above – after all, people want to raise kids in different ways. But for the families that made a mobile lifestyle work, you can see how happy it makes them. The same goes for Heyona, Finn, and their two kids.
Unlike most of the adventurers I've written about, who made a lifestyle switch at some point in their lives, Finn actually grew up in a nomadic family. So, living on the road is what he knew from his childhood. Wanting to share the same experience with their children, Finn and Heyona decided to also live nomadically.
Before, the couple lived in an Airstream trailer. But they didn't have a towing vehicle, which made things complicated, so they wanted something new. After scouring through vehicle listings, nothing seemed to please them. That's until they found a 1994 Toyota Coaster minibus all the way in Japan.
For many, it's too much of a hassle to bring a vehicle from another country. But Heyona was dead set on this rig, so they ended up importing it. At that time, the minibus's odometer read a mere 11,000 km (6,835 miles).
Before we take a closer look at the rig, let me tell you about how much it all cost. Buying and importing the rig set the couple back around $20,000 (€18,503). Then, they invested $12,000 (€11,102) in its renovation, bringing the total cost to a fair $32,000 (€29,605).
This minibus measures 6.3 feet (1.9 meters) in width and 21 feet (6.4 meters) in length. It sports a 3.8-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine that gets about 18-20 MPG (11.8-13 L/100km). What's more, the engine is located between the driver's and passenger's seats.
I'll start with the exterior features. There's not a lot to talk about – an exterior compartment holds two 24 V starter batteries for the rig. Furthermore, on the roof, you'll notice 400 W solar panels, a kid's bike, and a long kayak.
The centerpiece of this minibus is the bedroom wall, which can be flipped down to serve as an outdoor deck while supported by three integrated jacks. Not only does it create a fantastic space to lounge, but it also opens up the interior and lets plenty of natural light and fresh air inside.
This deck has to be manually lowered. In fact, most of the mechanisms on this rig are manually operated. Another example is an awning above the deck.
Step inside, and you'll be surrounded by a beautifully designed interior. This minibus offers about 100 square feet (9.3 square meters) of interior space, which is very little considering four people are living in it.
One of the best parts about the driver's cabin is that it's roomy. There's enough space for the family to sit, and Heyona and Finn also installed two seats for the kids, bolting them down into the chassis to make them as safe as possible. What's more, the minibus boasts a huge windshield and big windows, enabling the driver to see the surroundings clearly.
A lot of room is occupied by the kitchen, located in the middle of the rig. It's split in two and features a deep sink, sizeable overhead shelves, many drawers and shelves, a live-edge maple countertop, an oven/stove combo, and a sizeable fridge – you gotta have a lot of food to feed the little ones.
A nice touch is that the fridge is finished with mirrors. Furthermore, the kitchen has big windows that can be opened.
The oven and fridge are propane-powered and connected to a 5-gallon (19-liter) canister. Heyona explained that it lasts them for about 10-15 days.
Opposite the sink, you'll find a bench. Well, when the food is ready, the bench can be propped up onto a table, and there's enough space for the family to sit around and eat. There's barely enough space for them to fit, but it does the job.
The final part of this rig's living space is the bedroom. To enter, you'll have to go through an arched doorway – the wall around it was colorfully painted by one of the couple's friends, and it serves as a stunning design touch.
The bedroom boasts a king-size bed, which serves as a sleeping space for the entire family. Other notable details here are an overhead cabinet and a large window. But the best part is that you can enjoy the fresh air and beautiful views from the comfort of your bed when you lower the wall.
Regarding utilities, we don't know how much water capacity this camper has. However, we do know that it's equipped with 200 Ah batteries, which can be charged via the 400 W solar panels on the roof, via shore power, or through the alternator while driving.
All in all, this is the smallest camper interior space I've seen a family use. However, it's clear that this lifestyle and this camper make them happy and fulfilled. It may not be that comfortable compared to other rigs, but it allows them to enjoy the freedom and excitement of mobile living – and that's what matters.