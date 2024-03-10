The 7 Best E-Bikes Under $1000

E-bikes are nowadays more popular than ever – that means that there are options out there that will fit everybody's wants and needs. Some people are excited by the prospect of riding an electric two-wheeler but get discouraged once they discover how much many of them cost. Well, today, I'd like to present some affordable options that best balance the ratio between quality and price. I'll prove that you don't need to empty your pockets to start enjoying the many benefits of e-bikes.
E-bikes come in all shapes and sizes and are designed to fill various purposes. As a general rule, the cheapest e-bikes will be those meant for urban riding. "Why is that?" you might wonder. Well, typically, urban e-bike riders don't have crazy requirements – they want their ride to be comfortable, speedy, and provide enough range.
By comparison, once you enter the E-MTB world, you'll notice that that type of riding requires pricier components, such as better suspension, lightning-fast shifters, and more. So, naturally, an E-MTB will cost way more than a commuter e-bike. If you're interested in e-bikes meant to hit demanding dirt roads, check out an article I recently wrote about the best electric mountain bikes of 2024.
According to market research from Circana, US e-bike sales grew 269% from 2019 to 2022, and the industry is still keeping an upward trend. According to ebikes.org, the most significant reason why more people don't own an e-bike in the US is that they're unaware of the need for an e-bike. However, the second largest reason is the population is unaware of the current e-bike prices.
Many people will assume that e-bikes are expensive. Yes, new tech comes with high price tags, but e-bikes aren't new. Sure, there are some options that cost an arm and a leg, but generally speaking, e-bikes don't cost as much as people think. In fact, they can be extremely affordable and serve as a smart investment. Here are the seven best e-bikes priced under $1,000.
1. Engwe L20 2.0
Last year, I got a chance to use a colleague's Engwe L20 (review) for a week, and I was impressed with it. In the meantime, Engwe released the L20 2.0, and this electric urban monster promises amazing capabilities for a price well below the cap of today's article – you can get your hands on this two-wheeler for a mere $800.
The difference between the new and the old model is that the 2.0 is built around a folding frame. However, it still has an accessible step-through design. What's more, it tips the scales at 68.3 lb. (31 kg).
At the core of the L20 2.0 is a 750 W motor offering 75 Nm (55 ft-lb.). It's paired with a 52 V, 13 Ah battery that will allow you to ride up to 80 miles (129 km) on a single charge, per Engwe's claims.
The e-bike features puncture-resistant 20" x 3" fat tires and a front fork suspension. Besides these two features, a seat post suspension will also slightly help absorb impacts.
One thing I'm not a huge fan of regarding the new L20 is its brakes. It comes with mechanical brakes with 180 mm discs – I feel like it's not the safest option for an e-bike that can go 28 mph (45 kph) or faster. Hydraulic would've been my choice for this bike. But then again, you get a price tag of $800.
The L20 offers great cargo-carrying capabilities – you get front and rear racks, perfect for storing groceries and other various items. Another important feature, especially if you ride in urban environments, is the front and rear lighting system - the rear light signals whenever you're braking.
2. Lectric XP 3.0
Lectric has become known in the e-bike world for its high-quality yet affordable e-bikes. I was impressed with the XP ever since I wrote about the 2.0 version a while ago, but things got even better with the latest iteration of the model.
How does the Lectric XP 3.0 stand out? This electric two-wheeler sports a new and upgraded 500 W (1,000 W peak) rear hub motor that outputs 55 Nm (41 lb-ft.) of torque. The range is good as well – a 48 V battery allows you to ride 45 miles (72 km) as standard or 65 miles (105 km) if you go for the long-range version of the e-bike.
The bike rides on puncture-resistant Lectric 20" x 3" fat tires. While they help absorb bumps and vibrations, you also get a suspension fork.
If you need to bring your bike to work or prefer driving somewhere further away and using the bike there, you can fold the Lectric XP 3.0 into a compact package, making transportation and storage way easier. What's more, it tips the scales at 64 lb. (29 kg), battery included, and it can hold up to 150 lb. (68 kg) on its rear rack.
The Lectric XP 3.0 is currently discounted to $999 from $1,245 – if you want to go the distance, you can pay an additional $180 for the Long-Range battery. Moreover, upon purchase, Lectric offers a set package with a phone mount, mirrors, and a bike lock, as well as a comfort package with a giant seat and a suspension seat post, all for free.
3. Ride1Up Roadster V2
If you're looking for something clean, simple, and stylish, look no further than the Roadster V2 from Ride1Up. Priced at just $795, this two-wheeler can be your perfect introduction to the e-bike world.
At first glance, the Roadster V2 can pass as a conventional bike. It has a simple and sleek construction, with a 6061 aluminum frame integrating a 36 V battery.
The battery powers a 350 W geared hub motor outputting 40 Nm (29.5 ft-lb.). The Roadster V2 is a Class 3 electric bike capable of reaching a speed of up to 24 mph (38.6 kph) on pedal assist. However, it doesn't offer as much range as other variants in this article: 20-30 miles (32-48 km), depending on rider weight, terrain, and more.
No need to shift on this e-bike, as it's equipped with a single-speed belt drive. What's more, stopping power is provided by Tektro brakes.
Lightweightness is a big plus for this e-bike. It weighs just 33 lb. (15 kg), but it has a weight capacity of 300 lb. (136 kg). Furthermore, you don't get some of the useful accessories of other bikes, such as lights or a kickstand.
4. JackRabbit
The next e-bike on this list is a bit of a wild card. Meet the Jackrabbit, which its maker describes as a "micro e-bike." It's certainly micro, but some might argue it's more of an e-scooter instead of an e-bike since you can't pedal on it.
There's one clear advantage with this two-wheeler: portability. Not only does the JackRabbit weigh a mere 24 lb. (11 kg), but it can also be folded flat to take up very little space. Despite its meager weight, it can support up to 240 lb. (109 kg). Moreover, riders with heights between 4'10" and 6'2" will fit on this e-bike.
The JackRabbit was designed for college students who need to go across large campuses in a short amount of time. That means it's suitable for pretty much any short trip, be it a run to the grocery store or a ride around the local park.
At the core of this micro e-bike is a 300 W rear hub brushless motor powered by a 36 V battery. No need to sweat by pedaling – all you have to do to get going is operate the thumb throttle.
Because of the short wheelbase and the total length of 48 inches (122 centimeters), the JackRabbit is very maneuverable. What's more, there's no need for a second brake. The bike is equipped with a single mechanical rear disc caliper with a 180 mm rotor and rides on 20" tires.
Of course, we can't expect this all-electric bike to have tons of range. Its maker claims a range of 10 miles (16 km), which can be doubled by getting an extra swappable battery. It does make up for this with charging speed – it takes just 3 hours to juice up the battery. Regarding speed, you'll be able to go as fast as 20 mph (32 kph) - that's pretty good for such a tiny machine.
This "abnormal" electric two-wheeler is priced at just $999. There is another variant available, the JackRabbit XG, which boasts more power and speed. However, it's more expensive, priced at $1,750.
5. Aventon Soltera.2
Just like the Roadster V2, the Aventon Soltera.2 doesn't immediately reveal its e-bike DNA –in fact, it can easily bend in with conventional bikes. And that makes sense since Aventon was renowned for its stylish fixies before entering the e-bike market.
The Soltera.2 tips the scales at just 46 lb. (21 kg), making it very maneuverable and putting less pressure on its motor. Still, it has a payload capacity of up to 300 lb. (136 kg).
It's built around a 36 V, 350 W motor and a 9.6 Ah battery. These figures are pretty low, but it makes up for the lack of power with its lightweight frame. What's more, by design, this e-bike requires its rider to put in a bit of leg work.
Aventon claims a range of up to 46 miles (74 km) and a top (assisted) speed of 20 mph (32 kph), as it's a Class 2 e-bike. That's also why it does away with mechanical brakes with 180 mm rotors since it can't go very fast and boasts a lightweight construction.
Other notable features are a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, a kickstand, and front and rear lights. You'll have to pay extra for fenders and a rear rack. But for a price tag of $999, I'd say this is a great package with quality components.
6. Velotric Discover 1
I know I said $1,000, but just like a real estate agent, I'm going to include an option that's just a bit over budget. Meet the Velotric Discover 1 e-bike, designed to be the perfect commuter e-bike.
The Discover 1 is Velotric's flagship model. The company raised funding for it through an Indiegogo campaign in 2021. It's a Class 2 e-bike sporting a 500 W (900 W peak) motor capable of outputting 65 Nm (48 lb-ft.). What's more, it's paired with a 48 V, 14.4 Ah, enabling it to go for around 65 miles (105 km) pedal-assisted or 58 miles (43 km) on throttle.
This e-bike rides on 26" puncture-resistant tires and features an 80 mm hydraulic suspension. What I like is that you get hydraulic brakes with 180 mm rotors, which will quickly slow you down from a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). Furthermore, Velotric claims its creation can easily climb up to 8-degree slope with ease – that's also when the bike's 7-speed Shimano drivetrain will come in useful.
The Discover 1 boasts an upright, cruiser-like geometry and is offered in refreshing color options. There are two options available: Step-Thru and High-Step. Both are currently discounted to $1,099 from $1,599. You'll have to dish out some extra cash for a front basket, a rear rack, or other accessories.
7. Fiido C11
I'm ending this list with a newcomer: the Fiido C11. Even though the market hasn't had a chance yet to experience this e-bike, its specs and features sound very good on paper. We'll soon see exactly how that translates into real-world capabilities.
This e-bike was launched last month, and it's designed to be an affordable city electric bike. It boasts an aluminum step-thru frame designed to accommodate riders with heights between 5'1" and 6’5" (150 and 200 centimeters).
The Fiido C11 weighs 54 lb. (24.5 kg) and can support a maximum payload of 264 lb. (120 kg). Power is supplied by a 500 Wh removable battery to a 500 W rear hub brushless motor outputting 55 Nm (41 Nm). These two allow the bike to reach up to 25 mph (40 kph), although that capability has to be unlocked, as it has a preset max speed of 15 mph (24 kph).
Range is pretty good, too, especially for urban riding. Fiido claims the C11 has a range of 90 km (56 miles) pedal assisted and 55 km (34 miles) on throttle.
You'll notice a hydraulic suspension with 40 mm travel, as well as hydraulic brakes for better stopping power.
Other notable features are a headlight, a taillight that brightens when braking, a kickstand, a full-color display with app connectivity, and even a loud horn. You also get a rear rack and fender. All of this is offered for a mere $899, currently reduced from $1,099.