This Is Libon, an e-Bike That Aims to Obliterate Range Anxiety With 162-Mile Estimate

As much the industry of electric vehicles has evolved in recent years, the pet peeve of range anxiety is still very much around. The Libon aims to obliterate all talk of range anxiety on the e-bike segment of the market, promising the "longest range" possible.
The Libon is the latest model to join the PVY lineup. It's brand-new – so new that it's not even technically out yet. The maker announced it earlier this week and is planning to source production through crowdfunding, with the campaign scheduled to debut in early April.
If the Libon lives up to the promises it makes, it will have absolutely no problem securing the necessary funds and even become an instant hint.
The PVY Libon is a folding e-bike offered in two versions: a single-battery model and a dual-battery one. It goes without saying that it's the latter that will aim for the "longest range" e-bike, thanks to a 36V/10Ah and a 36V/10.4Ah battery, one in the frame and the other in the seatpost. Total range is estimated at 260 km, which is approximately 162 miles, for the dual-battery model, and half that for the single-battery one.
And that's just the cherry on the cake, as the saying goes. The Libon brings a folding and lightweight frame, with the entire bike tipping the scales at 18.5 kg (40.7 lbs) for the long-range version and 16 kg (35.2 lbs) for the single-battery model. This is not record-breaking weight, but as e-bikes go, it's decent.
Adjustable front fork suspension, hydraulic brakes, an IPS color display in the cockpit, and a walk mode that delivers minimal motor assistance when the bike is folded for easy transport complete the list of features. A magnetic buckle is also included to make transport in folded mode more convenient.
To boot, the Libon looks nice: robust to handle tougher riding but still sleek enough for the city.
PVY describes the Libon as a "masterpiece in the realm of ultra-light folding e-bikes, […] effortlessly blending convenience with endurance," and it could be just that if it lives up to the hype.
What PVY doesn't say is anything about pricing, so we'll have to wait until early April to find out. On the other hand, previous PVY releases aimed for a combo of performance and affordability, so maybe that turns out to be the case here, too.
Either version comes with a 250W motor, unlockable where legal to make the most of all 500W of power, and connectivity to a PVY app, where you can get more detailed stats on your rides. Unlike previous PVY models, the Libon comes with a carbon belt drive for easier maintenance, more durability, and generally less fuss, and a torque sensor for immediate and seamless motor assistance.
