The PVY H500 PRO Aims for Affordability, Bringing Plenty of Comfort to Your Daily Rides

If your favorite mode of transportation in the city is on two wheels put in motion by a crankset, the past couple of years have been incredible in terms of options. Those options are just getting better by the day.
Over the past few years, electric bicycles have risen to the top of preferences for urban commuters, providing cleaner, healthier, more convenient, and more affordable transportation on a daily basis. Even though the e-bike bubble is close to bursting, the same riders can still make the most of it, as bike prices for mid-range products are going down.
Chinese startup PVY is one of the many e-bike companies that strive to hit the right notes with a "perfect" product that blends comfort, performance, and reliability in equal measure. That said, PVY is straying from the beaten path by focusing heavily on affordability, as evidenced in their first major effort in this sense, the PVY Z20 PRO folding e-bike we got to test a while back.
The follow-up is just as promising in this respect. It's called the PVY H500 PRO and has an eMTB-inspired design and features to offer the same kind of comfortable ride both in the city and outside of it. It's a larger, beefier, and plusher electric bike than its predecessor, and it's vying for your attention as your next best friend.
Power comes from a Hall brushless DC motor limited to 250W but unlockable to 350W for use on private roads (in European countries), for a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) – 35 kph (21.7 mph), respectively. The 38Nm of torque makes the H500 equally capable on steep inclines as it's on straight surfaces, while the 36V 10Ah battery promises an estimated range of 90 km (56 miles) on a single 4-5-hour charge.
The aluminum alloy frame hides the battery in the downtube and is rated IPX5 waterproof. The bike is on the heavy side with a 22 kg (48.5-lb) weight, but you also get a 21-speed Shimano gearshift with the five levels of pedal assist (PAS) for maximum ease of use.
The adjustable suspension fork, thicker than average 27.5-inch tires, and the ergonomic saddle will also work towards offering plenty of comfort during each ride, wherever you may decide to take it. Maximum payload is 120 kg (264.5 lbs), while rider height can be anything between 165 and 200 cm (5'4"-6'5").
The H500 PRO features a full-color display rated IP66 waterproof, offering essential ride stats like trip, odo, PAS level, maximum and average speed. A headlight and rear light are offered as standard equipment, while stopping power is courtesy of mechanical disc brakes.
Like with predecessor Z20 PRO, perhaps the most important aspect about the H500 PRO is its price. This new machine comes with a €1,099 (approximately $1,200 at the current exchange rate) price tag, with free shipping, support, and maintenance throughout Europe. The H500 PRO is also SGS CE certified, which should make all the difference, especially in the ongoing conversation on some of the electric two-wheelers making their way on the European market right now.