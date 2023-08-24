Unofficial 2025 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Looks Ready For a Brawl With the 2024 Land Cruiser

There's no reason to beat around the bush – as far as I am concerned, Mitsubishi is but a pale shadow of its former self across two main regions – Europe and North America. And I dare you to contradict me!
Think about it for a second. On the Old Continent, as a tribute to the cost-cutting ordered by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the Japanese automaker is like a Chinese brand trying to copy everything around it. As such, now we're getting Mitsubishi Colt hatchbacks and ASX subcompact crossovers looking like Renault's Clio and Captur with a three-pointed diamond badge.
And they're clearly not looking good. Moving to the United States, Mitsubishi's range consists of a couple of Mirage models, the cheap Outlander Sport and quirky Eclipse Cross, plus the only model worth considering in their range – the Outlander and Outlander plug-in hybrid. Just recently, we heard from the rumor mill the Mirages are biting the dust, so they are also losing the argument of selling one dirt-cheap model to help empower people regardless of social condition.
The only bright star still shining in Mitsubishi's constellation is the ASEAN region, where it recently presented the Xforce compact crossover SUV and the sixth-generation Triton mid-size pickup truck. The former is an exciting take on the compact CUV trope as it looks ready for any adventure. However, that's a ruse because it's got 2WD only and a CVT! On the other hand, the new Triton is the real deal.
Naturally, the model attracted much attention – including across some parallel universes. For example, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators quickly took notice and started playing with it. Some wanted a more rugged demeanor; others went for the street-savvy option. Of course, even more of them began to imagine the potential arrival of the fourth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (Montero Sport in North America) with lots and lots of Triton DNA.
The same happened to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing yet another Triton version - in CGI, albeit with a twist. Thus, he didn't opt for a Triton-based Mitsubishi Pajero/Montero Sport after first envisioning a 2025 Triton HD looking like a Mighty Max that's ready again for America and also restarting 'Project America' for Endeavor's hypothetical return.
Instead, he went for the full Monty, morphing the mid-size Triton pickup truck's DNA into the fully-fledged, full-size Pajero – aka Montero. The model that was a thorn in Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender's side for so many years bit the dust in 2021 after the fourth generation had a very lengthy lease of life (it appeared back in 2006). Now, the pixel master has envisioned a potential return of the nameplate with modified Triton DNA – which is especially visible at the front. So, do you like it or not?
