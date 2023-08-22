World’s Smallest Bike Camper Expands Into Full-Size Habitat Thanks to Its Ingenious Design

Everyone's idea of comfort is different, but if you're into backpacking or bikepacking, you'll find that this expandable trailer is quite the palace on wheels. This is a bicycle trailer that claims to be the world's smallest – and may very well live up to the self-generated hype.
This is the Beriault Articulated Bicycle Camper, and the name probably means nothing to you. That's because it's not a series product but a DIY (do it yourself) build that comes with detailed plans and construction support, which means it's not a one-off.
It boasts of being the world's smallest bicycle camper (which may very well be true) and a very ingenious design that allows for a compact design in road mode and plenty of space at camp (which is definitely true). It's been tested for at least five years by the designer and builder, and it's guaranteed to turn bike outings into more comfortable, extended adventures.
The Beriault Articulated Bicycle Camper was unveiled by Robert Beriault in 2018 in a series of videos posted online. Beriault is an Ottawa-born gentleman in his 80s with an incredible resume and an even more incredible approach to life. A retired research technician in animal reproduction, he became a passionate sailor in his late 50s, which inspired him to write, which inspired him to get more involved in environmental issues, which inspired him to give way to his other creative urges.
Of course, this noble goal became apparent later on because, at first, the design served a more selfish purpose. "I wanted to continue bicycle touring, but I was tired of setting up a tent every night. So I decided to build a bicycle camper that is lightweight and small when on the road, and large when in camping mode," he explains.
The camper is made of lightweight lumber with Coroplast to render the structure watertight. It features a design that allows the roof to lift upwards on a rear hinge while sections from the bottom half fold up to create walls. You put the roof back on the now elevated structure, slide out boxes, unfold a canvas awning, and, at the end of it all, get a one-person habitat.
The original design featured press-button wheels so that the expanded trailer rested directly on the ground, as Mr. Beriault assumed it wouldn't hold his weight. As of 2021, the camper can be used without removing the wheels, which actually makes it even more comfortable for "an old geezer" like Beriault. His words, not ours.
Granted, the trailer is not a mobile home in the way a full-size RV can be. But compared to the kind of comfort you get with bikepacking, it's a considerable upgrade that brings more comfort, more convenience, and, because of both, extended autonomy on biking outings.
"Timewise, it is a big project," the designer concedes. Total estimated time, including the hours you'd be pouring over plans, photos, and details, is of about 300 hours, and the project is not without challenges. After all, once you're out with the camper, you will want to be sure you're protected from the elements, get the level of comfort promised, and, most importantly, not end up with a broken habitat you'd have to haul back to civilization after cutting your stay short.
Building your own Beriault bicycle camper is a considerable undertaking, is what you're saying. But here's the most awesome part about it: Beriault promises to be there for your every step of the way, answering questions and offering tips, and even offering the plans free of charge – sort of.
Among those creative urges was that of paving the way to a community of riders with a passion for bikepacking, but without having to actually do any of it. A bicycle towable was needed, then, so Mr. Beriault created it.
The rear slide-out boxes are also for storage: a kitchen box, a pantry box, and a box for bedding. An air mattress serves as the bed, and a couple of wood slabs attach to the wall as shelves. Ventilation is courtesy of awning windows.
Unlike any other bike trailer you'd buy new, this one is very affordable, too. Some of the bike trailers we've covered in recent months retail for amounts you could buy a second-hand car with, so they're the opposite of affordable. In this case, Beriault took the axle, wheels, and tow bar from a Burley cargo trailer and built everything else on his own. He estimates the total cost of the materials, including the parts from the cargo trailer, at around $750.
Initially, he gave the construction plans away for free, but he's now charging CAD$50 (US$37) for them. However, the amount is fully refundable upon completion of the project, on the condition that it happens in Beriault's lifetime and that proof is offered by means of photos and videos. It's his way of ensuring that his idea serves as many riders as possible, making their adventures just a tad more... homey.