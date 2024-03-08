Tenways' New CGO600 Pro E-Bike Surprises With Stunning Agility, Style, and Affordability

Urban mobility devices come in all shapes and sizes, but there are few as loved as the bicycle. Well, recent years have seen an explosion in electrified two-wheelers, and a recent addition to Tenways' repertoire has me buzzing.
Folks, the e-bike before us today is nothing more than Tenways' newest addition to their growing e-bike lineup, and while a new e-bike is a common occurrence these days, I'm currently testing this hunk of aluminum and couldn't wait until the review to share a bit of what's going on with this $1,700 (€1,700 for Europe) of rolling goodness.
Now, to understand a bit about what's going on here, we need to take a look at Tenways. If the name sounds familiar, it's because we've covered their work before, and if we consider that this cycling crew is headquartered in the Netherlands, a nation known for its love of cycling, then all that the CGO600 Pro has to offer makes a whole lot of sense. Sure, this crew has only been around since 2021, but what they offer is a steal.
For instance, I was approached by Tenways to test out this machine, and upon receiving the box it was shipped in, I couldn't help but be surprised at how light it was; I could handle everything on my own. This is made possible by the fact that Tenways has stripped the Pro of all unnecessary gear. Oh, and an aluminum frame really helps this urban machine to shine. Overall, the manufacturer brags about this bugger weighing as much as 18 kg (40 lbs), but you'll have to stick around for the short-term review to see if that's true.
Aside from the aluminum frame, another way this manufacturer managed to keep this EV's weight down to a minimum is with the presence of some surprisingly delicious components. For instance, the whole thing is operated by nothing more than a Gates carbon belt drivetrain, eliminating the countless layers of steel that make up a gear cassette. Yup, it's a single speed, but only at first sight.
In short, I was surprised and loved what I felt. Tenways also mentions that this thing tops out at a ten-degree hill climb, but I'll let you in on a secret: it can take a tad more than that, as long as you're there pumping along with it.
Another surprise came as I drained the first full charge of this thing's 360 Wh, 10 Ah battery. According to the manufacturer, the Pro is designed to achieve a maximum range of up to 100 km (62 mi). That's 1 km per percentage of battery charge, and believe it or not, this thing gets hella close to providing precisely what the manufacturer states and I couldn't believe it. On my first full charge, I rode from 100% down to around 23% - never fully discharging your battery - and to my surprise, I had racked up nearly 70 km (43 mi) by that time, and this was while riding in a city with uneven terrain.
With some proper energy management during a ride, you could easily go beyond that number on just a single charge, but you will be feeling the burn for sure. After all, it is a bicycle, and that's key if you ever want to land your machines in the hands of cyclists; this one stands a solid chance.
Those rubbers are then sitting atop 700c aluminum rims, keeping weight to a minimum once again, for as much as $1,700 will allow. Oh, and the seat, whatever no-name brand it may be, is rather comfortable and works well with the overall geometry and position of the rider. You won't have to go out and buy any gels or anything of the sort.
Throw on a pair of Tektro hydraulic brakes, keep the cockpit clean with nothing but a bell and a controller, add some fenders to keep things clean, and we're looking at an e-bike that, for once, is in line with what's being advertised, and that's a rare sight these days.
I'm not saying it's perfect, but for the price it's going for, the abilities it brings to the table, all the while still feeling like a bicycle, makes the Tenways worthy of a test ride for sure. Find a local dealer with one in store, take it out for a spin, and bring your checkbook because you might be going home with a new e-bike. What did you expect? It's an e-bike from people who live in Bicycle Heaven (the Netherlands).
