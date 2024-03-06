Ride1Up's LMT'D V2 Is a Fashionable and Electrified EV for As Few Bucks As Possible

The cycling industry has been bombarded with model after model of electrified two-wheelers promising to be the next best thing. All this brings us to Ride1Up's freshest wonder, the LMT'D V2. It's an EV that strives to blend capability, comfort, style, and costs into one urban-ready package.
Folks, the name Ride1Up has been active in the e-bike industry since 2018, and if we consider that they've managed to stay alive with greats the likes of Trek, Cannondale, and Giant nipping at their heels, you should be able to understand why we're talking about them.
The way they continue to stay at the head of the urban and affordable side of cycling is exactly like that: giving folks like you and me the possibility to own a rather capable machine for less than the other guys. This brings us to their newest trinket to hit their production lines, the LMT'D V2.
Now, whenever I take a look at an e-bike, I like to start off with the very backbone of the whole thing: the frame. For the V2, Ride1Up has decided to go with good old aluminum, using it to bring two frame styles to life: a step-over and step-through variation. Since both versions are completed using the same gear, I'll just stick to the step-over variation to complete this article.
Pair that with 27.5-inch rims and a suspension fork, and you're in for a rather smooth experience. While the rear includes no articulation of any kind, you can reduce some vibrations the road would deliver by messing around with tire pressure. Just don't let out too much, as you can damage your rims on harder hits.
Yet, my favorite aspect of the V2's frame is its ability to handle countless cargo racks and bags. This is made possible by all the little mounts spotted all over the frame, allowing us to not only use this bugger to carry our groceries on the way home but it opens up bike-packing horizons. Since that frame also makes use of a removable battery, you could easily buy another from Ride1Up and double your range.
According to the manufacturer, this puppy is also equipped with a torque sensor, and because of it, you're always looking at peak motor performance in terms of power output for the task at hand. It's just another way to ensure you can climb those hills.
As for range, that's a bit difficult to gauge, but with the presence of 14 Ah of juice, Ride1Up states you can squeeze out a peak of 50 miles (80km) on a full charge. While this won't replace your car for those longer trips to grandma's house in the woods, it'll be enough to replace your car for countless shorter-range tasks.
Now, 28 mph is a lot of speed, and what I loved about this 55 lbs (25 kg) of rolling aluminum is that Ride1Up adds hydraulic disc brakes onto this beast. This is essential in safely controlling an e-bike that's potentially loaded to the brim with cargo (GVWR of 300 lbs). If motor cut-off is included in the setup, it is even better; the manufacturer doesn't mention this aspect.
Put all that together into one neat package, and what do we have? Well, by the looks of things, Ride1Up has been paying attention to trends and has equipped this lineup with all the necessary gear for a smooth and powerful urban ride that, believe it or not, may even handle some light trails in some local parks. I said light, people, so keep both tires on the ground at all times. Oh, and did I mention it's currently selling for around $1,600? Just a little something-something to consider.
One aspect I particularly enjoyed about the V2 is its geometry. Overall, we're looking at a rather sporty and urban-ready geometry with a slanted top tube - but not too much - for clearance, while 2.4-inch cross-section tires ensure you cost over any cracks and curbs with the utmost comfort.
As we move forward with the V2, I need to point out that the manufacturer has chosen to design the bike around a hub-mounted motor. Looking at the rear wheel, we can spot a 750 W motor running under 48 V and capable of spitting out a massive 95 Nm (71 lb-ft) of torque. That's then limited to local speed settings, or 28 mph (45 kph) for the US, and with a thumb throttle, you get to work without a drop of sweat on your brow.
Once we arrive at the all-important drivetrain, we can spot some of where this bike gets its budget-friendly inclinations. Overall, Shimano is the manufacturer chosen for the job, but the downside is that it's the lower-budget stuff. Nothing but an eight-speed setup brings a CS-HG200 cassette to the game. It's most likely a Tourney, which, if it ever gives out, won't cost you too much to change out. I think the service fees will actually be more than the piece itself.
