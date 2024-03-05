Salsa Cycles Has Created a Monstrosity, and It Could Be All We've Ever Wanted and Needed

The idea of an e-bike SUV is one that's been the focus of constant scrutiny in the cycling world, mainly because it's so damn difficult to mix looks with capability and comfort, not to mention budget. Well, Salsa has unveiled their idea of such a machine, the Tributary SUS Apex Eagle, and may I add, as a cyclist, I'm dumbfounded and impressed.
Ladies and gentlemen and fellow riders of bicycles of all kinds and shapes and sizes and abilities, take a nice long look at the juicy machine before us and really let it sink in. As you do, you might notice the signature traits of gravel bikes. But then, you'll also notice features the likes of a suspension fork, a dropper post, and even a motor and battery, which begs the question: what the hell is going on here?
Well, this hunk of cycling goodness, with all its different bells and whistles, is Salsa Cycles' idea of a solid e-bike and one that can handle an array of different terrains. Oh, and it'll be doing this while feeding your need for speed; the mid-mounted Bosch powerhouse cuts off at 28 mph (45 kph). That's Class 3 goodness right there.
Before we go on, allow me to point out that there are four versions of this bike available, two for the US and two for Canada, but my favorite is the SUS Apex Eagle variation. Why? It's the one that brings the suspension fork and dropper post to the game. Just be warned; the build isn't cheap and is priced starting at a solid $6,000 (€5,500 at current exchange rates). The GRX 600 builds aren't too far behind either, starting at $5,500.
The tires tell us that the idea of an airborne gravel e-bike is possible, as this thing is built around 2.3-inch cross-section rubbers sitting on 29-inch rims. That's nearly the very definition of MTB wheels for some riders. Best of all, you can go even further, all the way up to a 2.6-inch cross-section. Funny enough, once you grip those drop bars, any feeling of an MTB goes out the window.
This is technically a gravel e-bike, and as such, expect everything such a machine can do. This means cargo mounts all over the place, including all three forward triangle tubes, a forward cargo rack, and one at the back. These days, there are plenty of options to make this thing look like a mule with which you plan to traverse Africa or wherever it is you live.
Yet, the real magic lies in the fact that this nimble powerhouse is a mid-mounted system. This means a lower center of gravity, immediate power transfer, and, above all, a longer motor lifetime; center-mounted motors are exposed to fewer vibrations than hub-mounted units.
All that's then supported by Bosch's largest PowerTube, the 625 Wh variation, integrated into the down tube to keep it out of harms way while on the trails. But a downside if you would have wanted to double your range with an extra pack. Together with the motor, Salsa estimates you can squeeze out 72 miles (116 km) of riding under assistance. However, a range extender is available but will cost you extra.
The rest of this bugger, and the reason it bears the name it does, has to do with the mechanical side of the drivetrain. In this case, SRAM's Apex Eagle makes up the shifters, brake levers, calipers, chain, and derailleur too. All that's supported by an 11-50T cassette tune to the sound of 12 speeds. It's got the range for speed on flats and the power to climb, too.
Now, all that sounds like the gear you'd find on an MTB, but thrown onto a gravel frame, and that's exactly what's going on here; Salsa Cycles has unlocked what could be the dream machine of countless riders across North America, maybe even the world. Considering this crew's been busy bringing world-class cycles to the game since the early 80s, it's no wonder we find something a bit different in their midst. Before we go, remember, ride safe out there and always wear a helmet no matter the mobility vehicle you use.
Well, this hunk of cycling goodness, with all its different bells and whistles, is Salsa Cycles' idea of a solid e-bike and one that can handle an array of different terrains. Oh, and it'll be doing this while feeding your need for speed; the mid-mounted Bosch powerhouse cuts off at 28 mph (45 kph). That's Class 3 goodness right there.
Before we go on, allow me to point out that there are four versions of this bike available, two for the US and two for Canada, but my favorite is the SUS Apex Eagle variation. Why? It's the one that brings the suspension fork and dropper post to the game. Just be warned; the build isn't cheap and is priced starting at a solid $6,000 (€5,500 at current exchange rates). The GRX 600 builds aren't too far behind either, starting at $5,500.
Now, Salsa built a gravel bike here, but again, with the presence of features the likes of a suspension fork from RockShox with 120 mm (4.7 in) and that TranzX dropper post with 100 mm (3.9 in) of clearance, I initially though I was looking at an MTB. Alas, it is not; it's just one mean gravel and any-road machine. Judging by the images in the gallery, Salsa even designed this bugger for some airtime.
The tires tell us that the idea of an airborne gravel e-bike is possible, as this thing is built around 2.3-inch cross-section rubbers sitting on 29-inch rims. That's nearly the very definition of MTB wheels for some riders. Best of all, you can go even further, all the way up to a 2.6-inch cross-section. Funny enough, once you grip those drop bars, any feeling of an MTB goes out the window.
This is technically a gravel e-bike, and as such, expect everything such a machine can do. This means cargo mounts all over the place, including all three forward triangle tubes, a forward cargo rack, and one at the back. These days, there are plenty of options to make this thing look like a mule with which you plan to traverse Africa or wherever it is you live.
Moving forward, it's important to note the sort of drivetrain that Salsa has chosen for this lineup. Part of that rather hefty price tag we're paying is due to the presence of a complete and integrated Bosch ecosystem. Overall, a Performance Line Speed delivers a massive 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque and is limited to the maximum legal limit for a road-worthy e-bike, 28 mph.
Yet, the real magic lies in the fact that this nimble powerhouse is a mid-mounted system. This means a lower center of gravity, immediate power transfer, and, above all, a longer motor lifetime; center-mounted motors are exposed to fewer vibrations than hub-mounted units.
All that's then supported by Bosch's largest PowerTube, the 625 Wh variation, integrated into the down tube to keep it out of harms way while on the trails. But a downside if you would have wanted to double your range with an extra pack. Together with the motor, Salsa estimates you can squeeze out 72 miles (116 km) of riding under assistance. However, a range extender is available but will cost you extra.
Better yet, take the time to really optimize battery and motor output while riding by simply using electric power to get going from a standstill or when you're in for a rough climb. For the rest, don't be lazy and just use your legs. After all, it is a bicycle, and that doesn't mean you just kicking back and twisting a throttle; there are motorcycles and mopeds for that.
The rest of this bugger, and the reason it bears the name it does, has to do with the mechanical side of the drivetrain. In this case, SRAM's Apex Eagle makes up the shifters, brake levers, calipers, chain, and derailleur too. All that's supported by an 11-50T cassette tune to the sound of 12 speeds. It's got the range for speed on flats and the power to climb, too.
Now, all that sounds like the gear you'd find on an MTB, but thrown onto a gravel frame, and that's exactly what's going on here; Salsa Cycles has unlocked what could be the dream machine of countless riders across North America, maybe even the world. Considering this crew's been busy bringing world-class cycles to the game since the early 80s, it's no wonder we find something a bit different in their midst. Before we go, remember, ride safe out there and always wear a helmet no matter the mobility vehicle you use.