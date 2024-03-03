The ADO Air 20 Pro Aims for the Perfect City e-Bike, and It Might Just Be That

The last time we spoke of e-bike maker ADO, we said that they had just delivered a very strong contender for the title of the perfect city bike. Perfection, it seems, can be improved, as strange as that might sound.
ADO, which stands for A Dece Oasis, launched the ADO Air 20, simply called the Air, on crowdfunding in early 2023, and it soon became a best-seller. The maker delivered on time, and, more importantly, it delivered the quality product it promised: an e-bike that combined premium features with standard ones to deliver a safe, comfortable, and fun riding experience at a price point that was still comparable to mid-level bikes.
autoevolution tested the Air 20 in May 2023, as deliveries to backers were just kicking in, and we were pleasantly impressed with it. With its carbon belt drive, proprietary torque sensor, and Samsung-cell battery, the Air 20 lived up to the hype of being the perfect city companion.
As it turns out, there's always room for improvement, so ADO has created the Air 20 Pro.
Call this the second-gen Air or the upgraded Air, but the end result is still the same: ADO has taken feedback and integrated it into an electric bicycle that aims for even better results, an improved rider experience, and enhanced safety. The Pro aims to live up to the Pro name and to the reputation ADO has already established on international markets.
The Air 20 Pro also brings a front fork suspension, which should make city rides even smoother. An iron rear rack is added for extra convenience, while the plastic mudguards on the previous model are replaced with aluminum ones for more durability.
Like its predecessor, the Air 20 Pro comes with integrated lights, but control for them is now possible through the "+" button on the display. The taillight has been moved from the saddle post to the iron rack. Buttons for turn signals are included under the display, which is a most welcome addition for riding in city traffic and underlines the maker's commitment to rider safety.
Aside from these upgrades, the Air 20 Pro has the same features as the Air 20, including the folding frame, the proprietary torque sensor, the carbon belt drive, app connectivity, and the elegant cockpit with the ADO display. Optionally, the Air 20 Pro can be specced with a range extender in the form of a water bottle: a 36V5.6Ah battery (201.6 Wh) that extends the estimated range to a whopping 160 km (99.5 miles).
Pre-sales for the ADO Air 20 Pro kick off on March 11, with an introductory price of €1,599 and an extra discount of €100. MRSP will be €1,799 once pre-sales close, and deliveries will start in April 2024, so just in time for spring (city) riding.
