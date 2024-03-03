The New Changan Hunter Is the World's First Extended-Range Pickup, Has a 640-Mile Range

Meet the world's first extended-range pickup. At least, this is what the Chinese carmaker Changan is claiming. The Changan Hunter is capable of driving as far as 1,031 kilometers or 640 miles. At least, the Chinese say so.
The model was unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show in 2023, but Changan has now rolled out the extended-range EV (EREV). The pickup truck is powered by either one or two electric motors with the assistance of a 2.0-liter engine.
The single-motor versions come with a motor mounted on the rear axle. It generates 174 horsepower (177 metric horsepower) in a rear-wheel drive setup.
Meanwhile, the all-wheel drive versions get two electric motors, one at the front and the other one at the rear, with the former adding 94 horsepower (95 metric horsepower) to the mix. Both get the 2.0-liter turbocharged JL486ZQ6 engine, which acts as an electricity generator and brings 188 horsepower (190 metric horsepower).
And both of them feature the 31.18-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack, which provides an electric range of 112 miles (180 kilometers), according to the very generous CLTC cycle. But the 2.0-liter ICE takes the pickup truck all the way to 641 miles (1,031 kilometers). The carmaker claims that both the rear-wheel and all-wheel drive have the exact same range, which is a bit strange.
The Changan Hunter has quite a low load capacity of only 1,089 pounds (495 kilograms). However, it does come with pickup credentials, sporting an angle of approach of 29 degrees and an angle of departure of 27 degrees.
The dual cabin hosts a dual screen integrating the 7.5-inch instrument cluster and the 12-inch touchscreen. A steering wheel and seats in leather, wireless phone charging, and OTA upgrade capability are on board.
The entry-level version, the Hunter Warrior Edition Deluxe single-motor standard box starts at 139,900 yuan, which translates to approximately $19,700. The all-wheel drive version is 149,900 yuan ($21,090). The longer variants are 1,000 yuan ($142) more expensive.
At the opposite end of the lineup sits the Hunter Armor Edition Global Type dual-motor four-wheel drive standard box, which kicks off at 216,900 yuan ($30,520). The most affordable pickup that money can buy in 2024 in the United States is the Ford Maverick XL, which starts at $24,995. If Changan decides to take the pickup to America, it will definitely be the most affordable there. Unless import taxes change that.
The vehicle is 211.8 inches (5,380 millimeters) long, 76.0 inches (1,930 millimeters) wide, and 74.2 inches (1,885 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 125.2 inches (3,180 millimeters). Customers can go for the extended length variant, which brings extra cargo space at a length of 221.6 inches (5,630 millimeters) and a wheelbase of 135.0 inches (3,430 millimeters).
