1966 Plymouth Valiant Found in the Bush Abandons Its Big Dream, Begs for Restoration

The Valiant was already approaching the end of the second generation in 1966, so the latest model year in the series didn't bring significant changes.
The second-generation Plymouth Valiant included two six-cylinder units (170 and 225) and a V8 – the 273 that joined the lineup in mid-1964. It developed 180 horsepower on the first iteration, with an upgraded model producing 235 horsepower landing a year later.
The Valiant in these photos rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder unit under the hood, but the fresh air is the only thing you'll find under the hood today.
The car has been sitting in the bush for God knows how long, with eBay seller ozstuc_0 claiming they got it to turn it into a drag race beast. The plan has since been abandoned, so the Valiant needs another chance.
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand that the project won't be easy. The owner claims the car needs only "some TLC" to get back on the road and "turn heads," but the photos suggest this Valiant requires extensive work, especially from a metal perspective. The rust has already made its way to the body, and I don't expect the floors and the trunk to come in a solid shape.
A car sitting in the bush doesn't typically come with good news on the undersides, as the vegetation growing around it generates high humidity levels. If you believe this Valiant is the right project for you, the best option is to put it on a lift to thoroughly inspect the metal. The owner admits you'll need new floor pans and interior parts, so bringing this Valiant back to the road is much harder than it initially looks.
The best thing about this Valiant is probably the selling price. The owner knows that such a rough car can't sell for a fortune, so they expect to get only $800. The selling price makes sense, considering it comes without an engine and many missing parts. The years of sitting in the bush also produced major metal problems, including on the undersides, so you'll have to spend extra on the floors.
The lack of an engine isn't necessarily bad news, as the next owner can decide which way to go before they begin the restoration. The car rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder unit under the hood, and it goes without saying that such a lazy mill isn't everybody's cup of tea. As a result, installing a more potent unit in the Valiant is the preferred choice for most buyers.
If you want to see the car in person, you must travel to Bucyrus, Ohio. Considering the lack of an engine and the car's overall shape, you'll need a trailer to take it home.
