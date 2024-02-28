One-Owner 1964 Plymouth Valiant Emerges From Storage With Original Paint, Zero Rust

While the 1964 model year also brought extra styling refinements to the Valiant lineup, the first thing most people think of when talking about this new refresh is the all-new V8 engine.
Parent company Chrysler introduced a 273 V8 in mid-1964, allowing any Valiant buyer to get a more powerful engine, regardless of the body style and trim level they ordered.
The engine was rated at 180 horsepower for the 1964 model year, with Plymouth launching an upgraded version with 235 horsepower in 1965.
The 1964 Valiant in these photos emerged from long-term storage with a lazier mill under the hood, albeit it still sports an intriguing package for a complete restoration.
The car rolled off the assembly lines with air conditioning and is still complete after all these years. eBay seller ninetoesjoe says this wagon spent the last 20 years in storage, and despite a long tenure in hiding typically producing metal problems, the Valiant survived the test of time with flying colors.
The rust has yet to reach the Valiant, and even the undercarriage is clean. The floorboards, the rockers, and the doors are solid, with the owner explaining that the car still wears the original paint.
The Valiant, purchased from the original owner, left the factory with a six-cylinder engine under the hood. It's paired with a three-speed manual transmission but no longer running. If you want to see the glass half-full, it's worth knowing the engine still turns over. It's not stuck from sitting, so a good mechanic should be able to get it up and running quite fast. A third-party or in-person inspection is still recommended, especially if you want to keep this Valiant as original as possible.
The odometer indicates approximately 64K miles (approximately 103K km), and the chances are this is the original mileage, considering the car spent its last decades in storage. It's also a sign that the engine has never been rebuilt, and the odometer did not roll over, making restoration to factory specifications more convenient.
The wagon makes for a great candidate for a restomod, especially if you're interested in more power under the hood. However, the original six-cylinder unit, still spinning freely, also begs for a second chance. You'll need to see everything live before planning what to do next with this Valiant.
The bidding starts at $1,000, but the owner also configured a reserve, so the selling price is higher. The owner didn't reveal any information about the reserve, but considering the auction will end in approximately one week, it won't take long until we find out if the car receives a second chance. The wagon is parked in Clovis, California, and you'll need a trailer to take it home.
