Ever Seen a Sexier Rolls-Royce Spectre Than This One? We'll Wait…

When Rolls-Royce announced its intention to launch an electric vehicle, some fans criticized it for not sticking to the traditional recipe. However, everyone who has driven the Spectre can agree that the EV power suits it, as it retains the magic carpet ride and is as quiet as a church.
Some have boldly claimed it might be the best car in the world. It looks the part, like a Rolls-Royce designed for Gotham City, and it certainly does not cut back on the usual luxury accouterments. It is also extremely comfortable and features a traditional cockpit design despite being all about the brand's future.
Do you remember how balancing a nickel on a Rolls-Royce V12 engine used to be a thing? Well, the Spectre is far more refined than that, and it boasts impressive power for what is still a luxury GT. The dual motors generate a combined 567 horsepower (575 ps/430 kW) and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque.
It's not a dragster in disguise, yet it won't disappoint you either when pushing the right pedal to the floor. The 60 mph (97 kph) mark will appear on the speedometer four and a half seconds after takeoff. This is highly impressive for a ride that weighs around 6,600 pounds (almost three tons). And if you were worried about the driving range, it is sufficient, at 320 miles (515 km), with the battery fully charged.
Nevertheless, this story isn't about the Spectre as a whole, as it revolves around one sexy copy. Vossen made it famous on its social media channels as it rocks their SP3 disc-like wheels. These are available in multiple hues and two sizes: 22 and 24 inches. The smallest set starts at $11,500, and that's probably pocket money for anyone who can afford this fabulous machine.
The example in question wears a black paint finish complete with the usual shiny accents, and it appears it's not just Vossen that left its mark on it but also Novitec, as per the wheelmaker's hashtags. We went looking on the tuner's website for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, yet all we could find at the time of writing was a Coming Soon caption. Thus, Novitec is readying it as we speak, and since Vossen took the first step in announcing it, we reckon the unveiling is right around the corner.
Rolls-Royce Spectre starts at around $400,000 in the United States, and it is very easy to exceed half a million just by ticking a few boxes on the options list. Mind you, there is a two-year waiting list for this model, so you'd better be patient. Either that or search the used car market for one, yet the offering is anything but vast.
