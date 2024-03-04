Engwe Unveils Yet Another Banger! The L20 2.0 Promises More for Even Less Cash Than Before

The allure of owning an e-bike is one that very few people pass up. Yet, there's one major roadblock that most of us hit, and that's price. Well, Engwe is back with yet another electrified urban monster, and this time around, all you need is $800.
Folks, if the name Engwe sounds familiar, it's because we've covered their machines on several occasions. Why? Mainly because this California-born brand likes to give the average Joe a chance to own beefy, fast, and affordable machines.
One model we've tested and loved is their L20 step-through bike, but this time around, they've unveiled the newest iteration of L20, the 2.0, and might I add, if it's anything like the original, this one's a home run. Be sure to check out that review if you missed it.
Now, the main focus for Engwe has always been speed for as little cash as possible, and all that's still present in the 2.0, but with a few extras too. For example, this bugger is currently selling for $800 (€740 at current exchange rates), is strapped with a motor that can maintain a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph), has a foldable frame, and, according to the manufacturer, has a peak range of 80 miles (129 km) on a single charge. Have you been looking for an e-bike?
Overall, the major difference between the 2.0 and the classic L20 is the fact that the 2.0 is centered around a folding frame, an action the original couldn't carry out. Oh, and the same step-through design is present here, and with the battery pack sitting nice and low, too, the center of gravity should be exquisite, to say the least.
It's also important to note that the L20, either version, is defined by its ability to accommodate cargo racks, and, if I'm not mistaken, you'll get those in that $800. This is bound to prove indispensable in an urban setting, allowing us to carry groceries, bags, and even a child or two, assuming you've added the proper restraints.
If you're worried about the power to handle whatever you load onto it, don't be; Engwe is known for adding powerful motors to their e-bikes, and the 2.0 is no exception. It's rocking a 750 W powerhouse that peaks at around 1,125 W and spits out a max of 75 Nm (55 lb-ft) of torque. Trust me, it's more than enough to have you zipping around town like a bat out of hell; always wear a helmet, people!
As for the range possible with this 52 V motor, it all has to do with how much lithium you're carrying around, and overall, the 2.0 sports a 13 Ah juice box. What does that mean in range? Well, Engwe states that this is good for up to 80 miles on a charge, which is insane if you ask me. I'm not sure if that's with another battery pack or not, but real-world numbers on just about any e-bike I've tested see a drop of around 30% in range, so expect that much, to say the least.
Then there's the story of comfort, an aspect in which the original L20 shone like the sun. While I'm not the biggest fan of fat tires, Engwe seems to have hit the sweet spot with this one, as those 3-inch cross-section rubbers are great in an urban setting with cracked streets. They're even good for some light off-road use; no jumping this one. More comfort is found in the shape of a suspension fork at the front of this bugger and one of those very old-school seatpost springs too.
The final major difference between the 2.0 and the classic L20 is the 2.0's ability to fold neatly and fit into the trunk of your car, in an elevator, a bus or train, or countless other scenarios. with a total weight of 68.3 lbs (31 kg), you will still need to hit the gym before you start throwing it around. Throw on some lights and an LCD display, and you're looking at what could be this year's most powerful, affordable, and adrenaline-filled (those brakes) rides around. Just a little something-something for all you eco-friendly seekers of thrills.
That was one of my favorite aspects of the original L20; it just feels so damn stable! One major reason for this is the presence of 20-inch tires, which, again, bring us low to the ground, offering stability, comfort, and clearly a heightened sense of safety; step-through frames are known for this.
Moving onto the rest of the features that make this bugger tick, allow me to point out that the drivetrain is just a good old Shimano drivetrain, nothing fancy, and brakes are handled by a 180 mm (7.1 in) rotor setup with mechanical action. The latter is one feature I would choose to upgrade to a hydraulic setup; after all, you can hit 28 mph or more with this thing.
