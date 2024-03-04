The 2024 BMW XM's Tailgate Panel May Detach While Driving, 267 Vehicles Recalled

Quite polarizing by design, the BMW XM has been hit with a safety recall. As it happens, the Bavarian automaker identified 267 units equipped with tailgate panels that may detach while driving. Due to improper adhesive bonding, the original tailgate panel will be replaced at no cost to the owners.
Affected vehicles were produced for the 2024 model year between September 21, 2023 and November 2, 2023 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in Greer, South Carolina. The tailgate supplier noticed a partial separation of the suspect panel from the mounting structure on October 24.
Greer-based Plasman immediately performed some checks, then escalated this condition to BMW of North America. The automaker's US division noticed a partial separation on October 31, prompting an engineering investigation. Another suspect part was found in early November. As expected, BMW of North America issued a stop-ship order to get to the bottom of this condition.
Supplier production records indicated that certain panels were joined with the mounting structure by means of a manual rather than an automated bonding process. Plasman admitted to switching to a manual process during a specific time period. Long-term durability and shaker table tests were conducted between December and January, revealing that a limited amount of bonding material could lead to separation. BMW isn't aware of any customer complaints or field reports related to said concern.
Dealers have already been instructed to inspect and – if necessary – replace the tailgate panel. Both the suspect and replacement panels bear part number 5A177C3 in BMW's parts system. Owners will be notified via first-class mail on or about April 16.
In production since 2022 for the 2023 model year, the XM is pompously described as the second vehicle developed entirely by the M division. It's no M1, though, for the XM features the very same platform as the X7 and other rear-biased vehicles from BMW. The mid-engine supercar with inline-six muscle, by comparison, features a tubular steel space frame developed by the one and only Gianpaolo Dallara during his Lamborghini years.
The visually challenged XM also happens to feature a similar wheelbase (122.2 inches or 3,105 millimeters) to the X7. Adding insult to injury, the internal combustion engine of the X7 M60i is punchier than the XM's twin-turbo V8. The Alpina XB7 has even more ponies and torque on deck, but on the other hand, the XB7 isn't a plug-in hybrid.
Available with a non-M sixer in certain markets, the XM offers up to 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) at full chatter. Its twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid setup will carry over to the 2025 BMW M5, albeit with – reportedly – a smaller battery pack (18.6 kWh instead of 25.7 kWh).
Prior to detachment, owners may hear a rattling noise coming from the rear of the XM while driving. BMW believes that 11 percent of the recall population requires new tailgate panels. Or, better said, liftgate panels because the SUV's hatchback assembly opens upwards rather than downwards.
