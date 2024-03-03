Paul Foster's Rover V8-Swapped E21 3-Series Is a Spitfire Underneath, Messerschmitt On Top

If there's one thing we find ourselves fawning over around here, it isn't the umpteenth Coyote or LS swap we've seen this week. It's the oddball engine swaps between a rolling chassis and a drive train that we haven't seen literally hundreds of times this week alone. That's why we have to give an especially British shoutout to Paul Foster on Instagram: we've definitely never seen what he's cooked up before.

15 photos Photo: Paul Foster (edited by autoevolution)