Part Plucky Britt, Part JDM Hero, This K24-Swapped Hillman Hunter Slays

Ask a North American what a Hillman Hunter is, and they might tell you it sounds like the name of some Sherlock Holmes-esque English movie hero from a film series you've never even heard of. Ask a Britt or an Aussie the same question, and you might just uncork a whole slew of childhood memories from when the Hunter was one of the most prolific family sedans in the Eastern Hemisphere for decades.

18 photos Photo: SAKAZ Customs