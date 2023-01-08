This 1983 BMW 320i Could Be the Perfect Winter Project

The 3 Series history dates back to almost half a century ago when the first of the breed was launched. That would set the course for some amazing models and an even greater history, on and off the track.
When you think about the 3 Series in general, it’s pretty easy to narrow the family down to a few models that stood out in a special way, like the E30, E46, or E9X. But there’s much more to them than a few models, and all of them are good when it comes to driving pleasure.
All BMW 3 Series generations are a blast to drive. It doesn't matter if you have a screaming M car or the normal spec, they all manage to put a smile on your face and deliver good driving dynamics.
Just take a look at an E36 320i. It has a straight six with just enough power to make one happy, it's lightweight, rear-wheel drive and affordable. What more can you ask for? It provides you with a lot of fun, for little money.
But, in all of this, we tend to forget about the car that started it all. The first ever 3 Series launched in 1975, and was known among enthusiasts as the E21. It was the successor to the 02 Series, so it had some pretty big shoes to fill.
The 02 Series is a great-looking car that helped BMW gain their reputation for quality, and offered fun cars no matter the spec, with the tii or the Turbo cementing themselves in automotive history. So, with that reputation to follow, you can see that the E21 didn't have an easy job at all.
The first 3 Series didn't set any benchmark when it comes to performance, but what it did set was the tone for models to come, with the classic dashboard angled toward the driver, the kidney grills, and the overhang at the front. It is as classical and as bare-bones as it can get while still being civilized and relatively easy to drive.
Later, the four-bangers moved to fuel injection, and in 1977 the line got some straight-six carburated engines to replace the existing ones. In 1978, the E21 also got a fuel-injected straight-six option, in the form of the 323i.
That said, nowadays these older bimmers are growing in popularity, and rightfully so. Well, if you want to own one, here’s a pretty nice example up for auction in Zephyr Point, Nevada.
This particular E21 is from 1983, the last year they were made. It’s a 320i model, with a fuel-injected 1.8 liter (110ci) inline-four. Now, you might say that a 320i from 1983 with the four-cylinder combination might seem a little peculiar, and you'd be right.
As I said, in 1977 the E21 got straight-six options, and that included the 320 and 320i models, but, as usual, this change only applied to European cars. This one is American spec, so it has the four-cylinder. To make matters worse, the American version of the M10 engine was also detuned, making only 101 hp (102 ps).
This E21 has pretty high miles, 163,000 (262,000 km) to be exact. But it has a clean Carfax and it had some work done. It was repainted due to the clear coat peeling, the lights were changed and it is mechanically well sorted.
Don't expect it to be in mint condition though. As I said, it is a good example, but it is also a work in progress. It still needs some love, mainly on the beige vinyl interior, with stains on the door panels and the carpets, a cracked dashboard, cracked rear tail light lenses, and non-functional air conditioning.
The auction ends in 6 days, and the price is currently at 12,000 dollars, which isn’t a lot for these cars, but it will most certainly go up, not by much though, as there is still a bit of work to be done to it, but nothing major or massively concerning.
You can’t go wrong with a 3 Series if what you’re after is having fun behind the wheel. Even the base models are a blast and will make you feel like you are on track even when driving slowly. So why not own a piece of BMW history with this little 320i?
