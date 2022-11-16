BMW and Artist Joshua Vides Reveal One-Off E30-Generation BMW 325i and Apparel Collection

BMW has had various collaborations with talented artists from all over the world lately, resulting in some stunning art cars, and the latest was with renowned American artist Joshua Vides, who performed his magic on a 1987 BMW E30 3 Series.
This is not the first time BMW is teaming up with Vides, as last year the artist worked with the German automaker on a one-off X4 M Competition art car and a merchandise collection dedicated to BMW and BMW M.
This time around, the model that served as a blank canvas for Vides was his own E30-generation BMW 325i, which he purchased in 2018. Though the car was in excellent condition, it still went through a restoration to bring it to project-worthy condition. Once the restoration was completed, Vides applied his signature black and white vision to it.
The unique pattern he painted on the BMW 325i follows his characteristic style of almost cartoonish designs and was inspired by Los Angeles street culture, according to the artist.
On the hood, he hand-painted a blue graphic, while on the sides, he applied a black and white spotted design with blue stripes. The wheels, meanwhile, resemble three-piece BBS wheels.
Just like last year, the current collaboration is also comprised of two parts: the art car and a lifestyle apparel collection. In an Instagram post introducing the merchandise, Vides explains that it is “inspired by automotive workwear hues, patterns, and durability. Complimented with a hand-painted Hickory Stripe pattern, Pinstripe influenced BMW artwork, and my signature Paint Crew graphic.”
It’s a fall/winter 2022 collection and includes various shirts, hoodies, a vest, a scarf, and a hat.
Both the E30 BMW 325i art car and the apparel collection will be showcased this weekend exclusively at ComplexCon, an immersive two-day convention where artists can engage in events that highlight pop culture.
