Unique Hand-Painted NIO EP9 Art Car Is Also a Piece of Cutting-Edge Engineering

A 1,000-hp car was a thing of science fiction fantasy not too long ago, but now this exclusive club has a growing number of members. One of them is the NIO EP9, an all-electric two-seat supercar that took the world by storm in 2016 when it was launched by Chinese car maker NextEV through its then newly-formed Nio brand.
Only 16 examples were planned for production, and one of them is now up for auction via Bonhams. It is an EP9 example that has been donated to The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, and it represents the largest item ever put up for sale at a Petersen fundraiser.
The name of the hypercar, EP9, stands for Electric Performance 9, and this particular example is quite unique as it boasts a peculiar appearance, with a body hand-painted by artist Nicolai Sclater, also known as Ornamental Conifer.
The LA-based artist is well-known for his vintage motorsport, graffiti, and traditional hand sign artworks. If you ask us, the outside design is a bit tiring on the eyes, but we all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and many see it as a piece of art.
Regardless, the colorful paint job makes it a truly special NIO, adding to its other noteworthy characteristics. Leveraging knowledge from parent company NextEV’s Formula E racing program, NIO built an all-wheel drive, electric hypercar able to produce a whopping 1,360 hp (1,379 ps).
It is built entirely of carbon fiber, features a chassis influenced by contemporary Le Mans prototype designs, and its styling was mainly led by aerodynamics. One of its most impressive credentials is the ability to generate 3G of cornering force thanks to its 2.7 tons of downforce at 150 mph (241 kph).
When fully equipped, the supercar is said to reach top speeds of between 194 and 217 mph (312 and 350 kph), while the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) run takes about 2.5 seconds.
With these grand figures, it’s no surprise the NIO EP9 is a record-breaking car. It holds the record for the fastest autonomous lap around the Circuit of the Americas and the fastest time for an electric car around the Nurburgring.
The example set to go under the hammer is not the one setting the records but has seen its fair share of action at multiple racetracks throughout China, Malaysia, and England.
There’s a big catch, though, as this one-of-one example of the track-only car is offered without batteries and motor assemblies. Several other mechanical components are also missing, which renders it not drivable. NIO can supply the missing items, though, and the new owner will easily be able to get it racetrack-ready.
