It’s Black, It’s White – It’s the New BMW X4 M Art Car by Joshua Vides

BMW has been collaborating with various artists from all over the world for a few decades now. These partnerships have created a few stunning art cars, and the latest model to have been treated as a blank canvas is the X4 M Competition.
The premium compact super crossover in question, which uses the standard twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine with 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, bears the signature of Joshua Vides, a renowned American artist, who applied his black and white vision to it.
The art car celebrated its world premiere at the [SPACE] by BMW in The Grove, Los Angeles, together with a merchandise collection signed by the artist and dedicated to BMW and BMW M, and will be available for viewing starting today, before entering the M Division’s fleet next month.
“I am extremely happy to have been able to work with BMW and BMW M in this project,” Vides said. “Ever since I was about seven or eight years old, I wanted to own a BMW. It was just unbelievable to be able to apply my own ideas to the design of a BMW X4 M Competition. I wanted the car to look as great as possible on the stand. This is the first time I have worked with speed lines like the ones you see giving the impression of fast movement in cartoons or films. I am very pleased with the result.”
Vides is actually a big fan of the German auto brand, as he owns an M3 E46 finished in Alpine White, which he got back in 2004, and an M3 E90, in Diamond Black. On top of that, subsequent to a trip to Munich, Germany, where he visited BMW Welt and had the opportunity to admire the Classic area, he decided to get a tattoo of the BMW logo on his forearm.
