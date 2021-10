It’s Black, It’s White – It’s the New BMW X4 M Art Car by Joshua Vides

The premium compact super crossover in question, which uses the standard twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine with 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, bears the signature of Joshua Vides, a renowned American artist, who applied his black and white vision to it.The art car celebrated its world premiere at the [SPACE] by BMW in The Grove, Los Angeles, together with a merchandise collection signed by the artist and dedicated to BMW and BMW M, and will be available for viewing starting today, before entering the M Division’s fleet next month.“I am extremely happy to have been able to work with BMW and BMW M in this project,” Vides said. “Ever since I was about seven or eight years old, I wanted to own a BMW. It was just unbelievable to be able to apply my own ideas to the design of a BMW X4 M Competition . I wanted the car to look as great as possible on the stand. This is the first time I have worked with speed lines like the ones you see giving the impression of fast movement in cartoons or films. I am very pleased with the result.”Vides is actually a big fan of the German auto brand, as he owns an M3 E46 finished in Alpine White, which he got back in 2004, and an M3 E90 , in Diamond Black. On top of that, subsequent to a trip to Munich, Germany, where he visited BMW Welt and had the opportunity to admire the Classic area, he decided to get a tattoo of the BMW logo on his forearm.