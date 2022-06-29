BMW 8 X Jeff Koons Heading to Australia in Q3, Only ONE Copy Will Be Sold There

Australians who have dreamed about daily driving an art car, which happens to be a brand new Bimmer, will soon be able to get their hands on the BMW 8 X Jeff Koons. Truth be told, only one example will make its way Down Under, where it will officially arrive in the third quarter of the year, in right-hand drive.
Part of a limited production run of 99 copies, the 8 X Jeff Koons was first unveiled back in February, at the Frieze Los Angeles event, and it has a jaw-dropping price tag in our market: $350,000. The automaker hasn’t said anything about the cost of the one heading to Australia, but everyone and their neighbor knows it is going to be very expensive.
Sporting what BMW claims to be “an expressive and striking design for both the interior and exterior,” the 8 X Jeff Koons builds on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe and features pop art elements, geometric patterns, and color splashes. Each one takes 285 hours to manually paint at the Dingolfing and Landshut factories, in Germany. Color samples, comprising 11 different hues, are often applied with magnifying glasses, and only four vehicles are painted each week.
“I was thinking very intensely about it: what is the essence of the 8 Series Gran Coupe? What is the essence of power? How to create something that exemplifies all the energy of the BMW 8 Series that is also able to touch upon the human element?,” Koons commented.
High-end materials have been used for the cockpit, including fine leather upholstery, with red and blue tones for the seats that reflect the colors of superheroes from comic books and those of the BMW M Division. The cup holder lid has a special badging, with the artist’s signature, finished in Bavarian Blue, like the company’s logo. Every car is accompanied by a certificate signed personally by the artist, and Oliver Zipse, the BMW Chairman of the Board of Management.
