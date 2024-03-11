2026 GMC Yukon Refresh Gets Exposed Early From All Angles Via Unofficial Presentation

General Motors is looking to capitalize on a great success during 2023 when it remained the biggest US automaker and overall car company – in terms of sales – across the local automotive market.
More novelties are coming soon from all brands, but, of course, the brunt of the work will be done by Chevrolet and its sidekick, GMC. We all know that, together, the Silverado (and Silverado HD) plus Sierra (and Sierra HD) series have the power to overcome any obstacle – including dethroning the iconic F-series off its sales pedestal. But GM also counts on a firm grasp across the full-size truck-based SUV market, where the fifth-generation Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, together with the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL cousins, reign supreme.
Chevrolet allowed its Tahoe and twelfth-generation Suburban siblings to appear first with the mid-cycle facelift, even ahead of Cadillac's Escalade, not just the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. The two full-size Chevy SUVs feature perks like a subtly redesigned front and rear, new 24-inch wheels, and also an upgraded 3.0-liter Duramax diesel mill with 10% more ponies under the hood. There's also a massive update in the cabin where there's a standard all-new 17.7-inch-diagonal infotainment center alongside an 11-inch digital instruments cluster.
Plus, they also come with GM's Super Cruise because the automaker keeps improving the technology and expanding its reach. Naturally, everyone and their mother thinks that after the refreshed 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, the logical progression is also to introduce the 2025 or 2026 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL with their own roster of upgrades. That might not happen soon enough for some, though.
Luckily, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to oblige. Just recently, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have envisioned the CGI looks of the upcoming 2025 or 2026 GMC Yukon with a mid-cycle facelift. So, while the host discusses the potential changes – redesigned headlights and taillights, plus a new bumper style and different grille treatments, the channel's resident pixel master took to showcase the changes in an unofficial design project reel.
Interestingly, this time around, the outlet has resorted to revealing all the important POVs – front and rear, plus the cockpit view and discussing the modifications on the spot. For example, the interior could receive a new steering wheel, a different center console, and a larger central touchscreen. Of course, the Yukon and Yukon XL siblings could also follow the same path as the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban by implementing a massive screen ensemble for the instrument cluster and infotainment system – and every change is explored and highlighted in CGI.
Of course, as per tradition with this channel, the POVs – both from outside and inside – receive the welcomed benefit of an extensive color palette. Additionally, there's also a comparison between the rendered facelift model and the outgoing version. So, what do you think – is GMC also coming with subtle exterior revisions and massive novelties inside for the Yukon and Yukon XL, just like Chevy did for the Tahoe and Suburban?
