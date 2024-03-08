Sadly, a Reborn Ram Dakota 'Hellcat' Mid-Size Pickup Truck Is Twice Wishful Thinking

Currently, Stellantis is diligently preparing for a couple of major introductions in North America – the official reveal of the all-new Dodge Charger (Daytona) and the market arrival of the revamped Ram 1500 series.
Some might wonder a little as to why we are talking about both Dodge and Ram, but let's remember that not long ago, they were just one company. Instead, the two models – Charger with an all-new STLA Large architecture and the iconic two-door fastback coupe body style plus the Ram 1500 series mark essential moments in the history of the third largest US automaker.
Indeed, the successor to both the L-body Charger and Challenger will be offered in both EV and ICE-powered form, marking a first for the nameplate. Also, the Ram 1500 series welcomes into the fold the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo engines plus the range extended Ramcharger and Ram 1500 REV while also marking the departure of the beloved Hemi V8 engines.
These are important milestones in the development of the North American brands, and Mopar fans probably hope they won't feel the need to lament about the disappearance of the mighty V8s (especially the Hellcats and Demons) and that Chrysler will follow swiftly with at least one great product. Anyway, we're not here to talk about how the latter might not survive to see the end of the decade if Stellantis botches things any further than selling just the Pacifica minivan.
Instead, let's remember the times when Dodge and Ram were a singular entity because someone decided to make some of our mid-size pickup truck fantasies true – albeit solely across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, loves messing around with all things CGI from GM & Ford and sometimes also from Stellantis.
To achieve that state of equilibrium between the Big Detroit Three, the pixel master cycles through design projects like a revived Mercury Marquis, blown-out Jeep Gladiator 3500 HD dually, or revived AMC Eagle 4x4s (sedan and wagon, of course), among many others. One of the recent ideas also brings back the original Dodge Ram Dakota mid-size pickup truck (sold as the Ram Dakota during its final two years of production) after it bowed out at the end of its third generation in 2011.
Unfortunately, this great-looking 'Ram Dakota SRT Hellcat' street performance truck is twice wishful thinking. First, because the US automaker probably won't attack the multitude of mid-size pickup truck rivals when there's also the Jeep Gladiator out there, and the Toyota Tacoma is an undisputed king of the classroom. Secondly, the Hellcat moniker is probably being retired alongside the Hemi V8 to honor both their magnificent legacies.
That's too bad, right? After all, if real, it would run circles around anything currently available on the market, especially the Toyota Tacoma i-Force Max and Ford Ranger Raptor!
