Alternate-Style 2029 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Already Picks a CGI Fight With BMW's 5 Series

The Audi-BMW-Mercedes-Benz wars can trace their lineage for decades. Currently, only the Bavarians and their Stuttgart foes have new fleet commanders, though – the sixth-generation W214 Mercedes E-Class or the eighth-generation G60 BMW 5 Series.
The sixth iteration of the E-Class executive series arrived last spring, just a few days before their rivals announced the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series. As such, the Mercedes-Benz W214 is a little younger than its rivaling 5 Series and is also offered with three body styles instead of two – sedan, station wagon, and All-Terrain estate.
Interestingly, the Mercedes E-Class also has a lot more production locations than its counterpart, which is only built in Germany (Dingolfing) and China (LWB), with manufacturing options in Germany, China, the US, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, or Vietnam. However, that doesn't mean they're not going head-to-head in the bid to outsell all of their rivals, not just each other.
Additionally, they're both a little controversial because of some of their styling details. But that can be easily changed, no worries, at least across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has a quick Mercedes vs. BMW war brewing, including across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI.
So, after a long while of cooking alternative designs for some of the most popular BMW models, the pixel master has now started a similar Mercedes-Benz series. The first 'victim' of the digital transformation process was the C-Class sedan, but that one felt like it could work better as an EQC sedan rather than a traditional ICE-powered C-Class. Now, the second step, obviously, was to reinvent the larger E-Class, too, for a hypothetical arrival around 2028 for the 2029 model year. Again, there might be only one powertrain option by that time – the EV lifestyle.
After the CGI expert presented the traditional front and rear three-quarters POVs, he probably needed to compare the alternatively styled unofficial 2029 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with its direct foe, the G60 BMW 5 Series. There's no Audi A6 in the digital clash because the Ingolstadt-based automaker first needs to come up with a new iteration – which is also changing its name to A7 for the ICE-powered models and leaves the A6 moniker for the e-tron all-electric versions.
So, what do you think? Who do you think would win in the highly unlikely situation that BMW's 5 Series would need to fend off against this alternatively-styled 2029 Mercedes-Benz E-Class if this unofficial design project came to life in the real world?
Interestingly, the Mercedes E-Class also has a lot more production locations than its counterpart, which is only built in Germany (Dingolfing) and China (LWB), with manufacturing options in Germany, China, the US, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, or Vietnam. However, that doesn't mean they're not going head-to-head in the bid to outsell all of their rivals, not just each other.
Additionally, they're both a little controversial because of some of their styling details. But that can be easily changed, no worries, at least across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has a quick Mercedes vs. BMW war brewing, including across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI.
So, after a long while of cooking alternative designs for some of the most popular BMW models, the pixel master has now started a similar Mercedes-Benz series. The first 'victim' of the digital transformation process was the C-Class sedan, but that one felt like it could work better as an EQC sedan rather than a traditional ICE-powered C-Class. Now, the second step, obviously, was to reinvent the larger E-Class, too, for a hypothetical arrival around 2028 for the 2029 model year. Again, there might be only one powertrain option by that time – the EV lifestyle.
After the CGI expert presented the traditional front and rear three-quarters POVs, he probably needed to compare the alternatively styled unofficial 2029 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with its direct foe, the G60 BMW 5 Series. There's no Audi A6 in the digital clash because the Ingolstadt-based automaker first needs to come up with a new iteration – which is also changing its name to A7 for the ICE-powered models and leaves the A6 moniker for the e-tron all-electric versions.
So, what do you think? Who do you think would win in the highly unlikely situation that BMW's 5 Series would need to fend off against this alternatively-styled 2029 Mercedes-Benz E-Class if this unofficial design project came to life in the real world?