Driven: 2024 Mercedes E 400 e 4MATIC – All-New E-Class Lives up to the Hype in PHEV Form

With a lineage that traces back decades, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class stands as a testament to elegance and cutting-edge engineering. It also happens to be one of my favorite cars in the world, so this review won’t be biased at all. Just kidding. It’s precisely because I know the E-Class so well, that I’m not going to pull any punches when it comes to this all-new W214 model.

107 photos Photo: Florin Profir/autoevolution