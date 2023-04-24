2024 W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets One Final Teaser Ahead of Impending Reveal

After we have already seen the official interior looks of the upcoming sixth generation, now it is time to catch one final glimpse of the exterior details ahead of the official introduction set for April 25.
Mercedes-Benz started playing with modern executive cars (aka large E-segment vehicles in Europe or full-size models in America) back in 1953 with the arrival of the W120 series – known as the 'Ponton' 180. A quadruple string of successful successors followed it before giving the series a signature identity. That one came with the W124 facelift back in 1993 when the range became known as the E-Class, and nothing was the same anymore.
Well, at least for its rivals, including the ubiquitous BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, among many others that have since been sent to the winding roads or car Valhalla or still reside with us even today. Anyway, Mercedes is now trying to jump the presentation gun ahead of the next-gen (G60) BMW 5 Series with the sixth iteration (W124) of the traditional E-Class rival. And, of course, just like any other self-respecting automaker, they, too, have an ongoing social media teaser campaign.
Luckily, it is about to close, as the official reveal of the latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is scheduled for April 25 at 5:00 PM CEST (11:00 AM for American EST). Though it is not going away without a bang, as the company showcased three fresh detail shots for this final official preview. Since we have already seen the looks of the new-but-way-too-familiar-already cabin, now it is time to step out of the tech-centric and screen-heavy cockpit for a quick spin around the exterior where a trio of shots highlights the contrasting black wheels (one of the many designs, probably), the star-studded design of part of the front bumper, and the design of the headlights.
Naturally, the German automaker is aiming for solid performance for its upcoming executive sedan – so people might get angry (birds) that the C, E, and S-Class models will share many design traits. Those might come so close to the point of mistaking one for the other, but at least this teaser seems to focus on something feisty – possibly the AMG-branded models or at least the AMG Line variants. Now that the cat is almost out of the bag, we can only wait and hope that Mercedes has thought about everything.
If not, no worries; we have prepared a couple of alternative stylings from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – signed by two pixel masters with names that are also too close for comfort: Evrim Ozgun and Evren Ozgun. Luckily, their dream interpretations of the W214 series are a lot different from each other and also from the official ideas of Mercedes. Plus, they also come out more efficiently out of the CGI nether – complete with AMG and station wagon versions, not just the sedan!
