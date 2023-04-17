Smart #3 Crossover-Coupe Goes Official at Auto Shanghai 2023

The smart brand was mostly idling in 2019 when Mercedes-Benz and its partner Geely decided to start a joint venture and give it a new lease of life as an EV company. The Germano-Chinese brand launched the smart #1 in April 2022 and is now going to the next level with the smart #3, unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023.
It's a crossover coupe or sports utility coupe, as smart calls it, and it builds on the qualities of the smart #1 launched last year. Both models share the same design DNA, but the smart #3 is a tad bigger, showcasing a premium and sporty look. Although the smart brand has always been to Mercedes-Benz what Mini has been to BMW, the smart #3 could be a tough competitor in the volume EV market. Volkswagen and other European carmakers are trying to make a living there, but we consider the smart #3 better than the boring Volkswagen ID.4.
We've already seen the first pictures of the electric crossover coupe last November when the brand applied for certification with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The front end features what smart calls "CyberSparks" LED headlights paired with an A-shape grille. On the sides, the spoiler, C-pillar, and rear fender, combined with the rear bumper, create a modern curvature characteristic of the smart #3.
The cockpit is different from the one included with the MIIT documentation, but we think smart may have mistakenly submitted the smart #1 dashboard pictures. The difference is that smart #3 features three round air vents in the dashboard's center instead of the two oval vents. Similar to the smart #1, it features a high center console with a floating 12.8-inch touchscreen and a second screen behind the steering wheel as an instrument panel. It's an elegant cockpit and, combined with the contour bucket seats, projects a premium and sporty look.
The MIIT certification documents offer much more information than smart decided to provide the press in Shanghai. Thanks to a longer wheelbase (2,785 mm/109.6 in), the smart #3 offers more space inside the cabin than its #1 sibling. The smart #3 is 4,400 mm (137.2 in) long, 1,800 mm (70.8 in) wide, and stands 1,600 mm (62.9 in) tall.
Since it's built on top of Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), smart #3 also offers impressive performance for the package. The base version relies on a 268-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels. The smart #3 by Brabus will add a second motor on the front axle for 422 horsepower.
Smart #3 will make its European debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and will go on sale there in early 2024. No plans for a North American launch have been revealed. This is a shame, considering how much better looking and higher-performing the smart #3 is compared to the Volkswagen ID.4.
We've already seen the first pictures of the electric crossover coupe last November when the brand applied for certification with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The front end features what smart calls "CyberSparks" LED headlights paired with an A-shape grille. On the sides, the spoiler, C-pillar, and rear fender, combined with the rear bumper, create a modern curvature characteristic of the smart #3.
The cockpit is different from the one included with the MIIT documentation, but we think smart may have mistakenly submitted the smart #1 dashboard pictures. The difference is that smart #3 features three round air vents in the dashboard's center instead of the two oval vents. Similar to the smart #1, it features a high center console with a floating 12.8-inch touchscreen and a second screen behind the steering wheel as an instrument panel. It's an elegant cockpit and, combined with the contour bucket seats, projects a premium and sporty look.
The MIIT certification documents offer much more information than smart decided to provide the press in Shanghai. Thanks to a longer wheelbase (2,785 mm/109.6 in), the smart #3 offers more space inside the cabin than its #1 sibling. The smart #3 is 4,400 mm (137.2 in) long, 1,800 mm (70.8 in) wide, and stands 1,600 mm (62.9 in) tall.
Since it's built on top of Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), smart #3 also offers impressive performance for the package. The base version relies on a 268-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels. The smart #3 by Brabus will add a second motor on the front axle for 422 horsepower.
Smart #3 will make its European debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and will go on sale there in early 2024. No plans for a North American launch have been revealed. This is a shame, considering how much better looking and higher-performing the smart #3 is compared to the Volkswagen ID.4.