Smart #3 in MIIT Images Reminds Us of ORA Lightning Cat

While ORA is a Great Wall brand, smart belongs to Geely (and Mercedes-Benz), so that is just a coincidence. The Lightning Cat is also predictably much longer than the smart: the ORA is 4.87 meters (191.7 inches) long, while the #3 is 4.40 m (173.2 in) long. And that is not the only technical specification the MIIT allowed us to discover.The new smart is 1.84 m (72.4 in) wide, 1.56 m (61.4 in) tall, and has a 2.79 m (109.8 in) wheelbase. Although the front end is equal to that of the #1, the dimensions show there are few other common elements apart from Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and possibly the interior.The #1 is 4.27 m (168.1 in) long, 1.82 m (71.7 in) wide, 1.64 m (64.4 in) tall, and has a shorter wheelbase: 2.75 m (108.3 in). The new smart is longer, wider, shorter, and also heavier than the #1: 2,154 kilograms (4,749 pounds) versus 1,820 kg (4,012 lb). Despite the sportier profile, both cars share the same top speed: 180 kph (112 mph).The smart #3 will come with a single 200-(268 hp), while the Brabus derivative will come with one motor per axle and a total output of 315 kW (422 hp). That’s the same power the #1 Brabus delivers. The #3 will use 245/45 R19 tires. According to Autohome , a more prominent measure (245/40 R20) is standard equipment on the Brabus. We wonder if it will be an option on the entry-level version, considering the customization options smart will offer. We should have its world premiere in a few weeks. Deliveries should start only in 2023.